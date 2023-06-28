How Idris Elba became the most famous James Bond to never step into the tuxedo

Award-winning actor Idris Elba, asked in 2014 if he’d play the 007 role, said: “Yes, if it was offered to me, absolutely.” Photo: Getty

Idris Elba is back in the Bond conversation. A longtime would-be 007, Elba spoke about the role on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. Elba said he’d been put off the role because of “disgusting” racism – and because the conversation about him playing James Bond “became about race”.

Rumours about Elba being cast as Bond go back 15 years, when Daniel Craig first called for a black actor to take the role. Elba, however, has long maintained that he wouldn’t want to just to be known as “the black James Bond”.

Still, rumours have persisted and the Luther star has been considered a top replacement – albeit an unlikely one, given that he’s only five years younger than Craig. It’s now customary for journalists to ask him about the rumours in every single interview, and to ask anyone associated with Bond about his prospects. “I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world,” Elba said in 2015, “and I’ve not even played the role.” But how did Idris Elba become the most famous Bond to never step into the tux? Well, not yet at least…

November 2008: Daniel Craig calls for change

On the promotional trail for his second film, Quantum of Solace – and inspired by the election of Barack Obama – Daniel Craig said: “I think it’s the right moment for a black James Bond”. Though speaking at a press conference for the Italian premiere, Craig also said “this eventuality would probably make Fleming turn in his grave.” The concept has certainly upset some less-progressive corners of Bond fandom (the exact kind of thing Elba referenced on SmartLess). Though Idris Elba wasn’t initially named, commentators began suggesting black actors on the back of Craig’s comments.

March 2009: Elba’s got the credentials

Online speculation grew and soon named Idris Elba as a potential successor to Craig. Elba was asked in a Guardian interview if he’d like to play the role. Elba – not yet sick of the question – said: “Who wouldn’t like to play Bond?” He added: “Do I think it will happen? No, but I’ve got what it takes to do it. I can run around, flirt with ladies and drink. Plus I’m English.”

April 2010: No to being ‘black James Bond’

Elba has stated for more than a decade that he doesn’t want to be cast because of race. “There have been rumours, but nothing solid,” he told The Daily Mail. “Of course it would be a huge compliment to be asked. But I wouldn’t be interested if it was simply a case of them deciding it was time for a black James Bond. I can do without ‘the black James Bond’ label. I’ve been called the black George Clooney and the black Brad Pitt; they didn’t call Daniel Craig the blond Will Smith. I just want to get up in the morning and get on with being Idris.”

September 2011: Already old news

In the US to promote Luther, Elba spoke to NPR and reiterated that “if I played him, I don’t want to be called the black James Bond”. He also called it “a very old rumour” – naïve to the fact he’d spend another 12 years (and counting) answering questions about Bond. Though Elba also said he’d “definitely consider it”. Asked what he’d do if Sony sent a cab to take him to a Bond meeting, Elba got more in the 007 spirit. “I’d not only get in the cab,” he said, “but I’d take the taxi driver out of the car, hostage... jump out while it was moving, jump on to a pedal bike that was just past the door as I got on it, and then get onto a plane – on the wing – land on top of Sony Studios, slide through the air conditioning, and land in the office.”

October 2012: Miss Moneypenny lets slip

Ahead of Bond’s 50th anniversary adventure, Skyfall, Moneypenny actress Naomie Harris dropped a bit of a bombshell. Harris – who played Winnie Mandela to Elba’s Nelson in the 2013 film Mandela: The Long walk To Freedom – confirmed that Elba had previously met with the Bond producers. “I didn’t realise that there was this talk,” Harris told The Huffington Post, “and then I did a film with Idris and he said that he met Barbara Broccoli and that it does seem like there is a possibility in the future that there could very well be a black James Bond.”

Naomie Harris and Daniel Craig at the world premiere of 'Skyfall' in London in 2012. Photo: Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

March 2013: ‘Daniel Craig dropped me in it’

In a GQ interview, Elba tried to avoid the question (“What’s there to talk about?” he said. “It’s a rumour”). Though he could have been deflecting for the sake of keeping himself in the race to play Bond. “I have to tell you, if the producers of Bond thought that I was self-campaigning, it would be such a turn-off,” he said. “I’m flattered, obviously, but I’ve been advised to just pipe down about it. Apparently Daniel Craig said I’d be a great Bond. Daniel, why did you say that? Dropped me right in it!”

December 2014: Sony hack confirms he’s a contender

There was a year of wavering responses on the issue. In January 2014, Elba told Lorraine Kelly “there’s no truth in it whatsoever”, though in a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ session in September, he was asked again if he’d play the role and answered, “Yes, if it was offered to me, absolutely.”

It became more than just a rumour after the notorious hacking of Sony Pictures (the Bond distributor at the time). In an email from Amy Pascal, then the Sony co-chair, to Elizabeth Cantillon of Columbia Pictures, Pascal wrote: “Idris should be the next Bond,” Soon after, a YouGov poll found him the top choice to play the next Bond among American viewers.

Later that month, Elba posted one of several teases on social media– a funny-face selfie and “Isn’t 007 supposed to [be] handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot!” Depressingly, Elba’s face-pulling was still better looking than 99pc of men.

Roger Moore as 007 in a publicity still for 'A View To A Kill' in 1984. Photo: Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

March 2015: Roger Moore racism controversy

Former Bond actor Roger Moore was drawn into some controversy following an interview he gave to French news magazine, Paris Match.

Moore – then 87 years old – said: “A few years ago, I said that Cuba Gooding Jnr would make an excellent Bond, but it was a joke! Although James may have been played by a Scot, a Welshman and an Irishman, I think he should be ‘English-English’. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting idea, but unrealistic.”

It was framed as if Moore had made the comments about Elba, which he denied on Twitter. “An interview I gave to Paris Match implies I said something racist about Idris Elba. That is simply untrue. #Lost in translation.” Moore replied to another Twitter user: “When a journalist asks if ‘Bond should be English’ and you agree, then quotes you saying it about Idris Elba [sic] its out of context.”

Idris Elba as John Luther in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'. Photo: John Wilson/Netflix

December 2015: ‘Can we not?’

Apparently sick of answering questions on the topic, Idris responded to further needling on the subject. Asked for a Telegraph interview, “Can we talk about the media obsession with you playing James Bond?” his response was a stern “Can we not?” He added: “Because it feels like I’m campaigning, and I’m not. At first it was harmless – oh, I know, wouldn’t it be great? – and now it’s started off racial debates. I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I’ve not even played the role. Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it any more.”

May 2016: Bond(s) back Idris

One-time 007 George Lazenby gave his seal of approval at a Los Angeles gala. Lazenby – star of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – was asked about the possibility of a black actor taking the role. “That’s beyond me,” said Lazenby. “I mean, why not? That’s what I say. But then on the other hand, you’re going to have a lot of people scratching their head going: ‘James Bond wasn’t black.” Asked specifically about Elba, Lazenby said: “Why not? It would be a good idea.” He’s not the only ex-Bond to endorse Elba.

The previous year, Pierce Brosnan was asked whether Elba would make a good Bond. “Yeah, he would actually," said Brosnan (though he was hardly likely to say no). Bond henchman Dave Bautista has also backed Elba – “I think that would be really, really great, I love Idris” – and M himself, Ralph Fiennes, gave a diplomatic “he would be great” when asked by Lorraine Kelly.

Commemorative James Bond stamps featuring Daniel Craig in the remake of 'Casino Royale'; George Lazenby in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'; and Pierce Brosnan in 'GoldenEye'. Photo: PA

August 2018: ‘My Name’s Elba, Idris Elba’

Despite the repeated that he would not be playing Bond, Elba dropped the mother of all teases on social media: a selfie with the words: “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.” He followed that a few hours later with “Don’t believe the HYPE...”

A week later, at the premiere of Elba’s directorial feature debut, Yardie, a Good Morning Britain reporter offered Elba a vodka martini on the red carpet. “Do you like it shaken or stirred?” asked the reporter. “Uh, stir fried actually,” he quipped, brilliantly. Asked if he was the next 007, Elba gave the reporter a flat “No.”

January 2019: Awkward selfie

Elba went back to regular old stirring things up at the 2019 Golden Globes, when he posted a selfie with incumbent Bond, Daniel Craig. “Awks,” wrote Elba. We can only imagine that Elba spent the rest of the evening eyeballing Craig from across the room and drawing a finger across his throat in mock threat.

Rumours about Elba being cast as Bond go back 15 years. Photo: Getty Images

March 2019: ‘Can you play James Bond?’

Elba appeared as guest host on Saturday Night Live and took part in a game show sketch called Can I Play That? The idea was that a trio of actors had to answer questions on the kinds of roles they’re allowed to play – based on Twitter’s hyper-woke court of public opinion. At the end of the sketch, Kenan Thompson asked, “Can you play James Bond?” Elba’s character responded “Hey, I know the answer to that one.” To which Thompson responded, “Do you, though?”

March 2019: ‘I was taking the p––– ’

Later that same month, Elba was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. He said that he’s never been formally approached and it’s not necessarily the career move he’d want to make. He also wrote off the “Elba, Idris Elba” tweet as a bit of japery. “I took the p––– a little,” said Elba. “But I was also reminding people that I never got referred to as James Bond. So, I was like, hello, my name is Elba. Idris Elba. It was a joke. I swear to God.”

January 2022: Barbara Broccoli has her say

Longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli – who has overseen the Bond series since 1995’s GoldenEye – has long been credited with helping the film series move with the times. Broccoli has previously said that Bond could be any ethnicity – as long as the actor was British. Broccoli later told Variety, “We love Idris”. But she also warned about how big a commitment Bond is. “The thing is, [the next Bond is] going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].” The suggestion, perhaps, is that at 50 years old, Elba might have missed the moment. Can’t he just do a George Lazenby-style one-off?

Daniel Craig in Austria during filming of 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008. Photo: Dietmar Mathis/Getty Images

September 2022: ‘The will of the nation’

During an appearance on casual US chat show, The Shop, Elba reiterated that it wasn’t a priority – but people the world over want him as Bond.

“It is not a goal for my career,” he said. “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond’. And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. It’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

He also said that the conversation, in which he’s seen as “the alternative Bond”, is good for opening up casting and removing blinkers. In which case, said Elba, “great, talk about me all day long.”

March 2023: Hanks backs him

After ruling himself out as Bond at a summit in Dubai (“‘I’m going to be John Luther,” he said. “That’s who I am”), Elba found support from Hollywood’s most beloved man: Tom Hanks. Speaking to BBC News about his new novel, Hanks said: “Understand this, James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.” Yet in his Netflix film Luther: Fallen Sun, Elba’s character is seen flatly saying no to the offer of a martini – a scene writer Neil Cross described as “an extended middle finger and a wink” to the Bond rumours.

June 2023: ‘Disgusting’ racism puts him off

On the SmartLess podcast, Elba gave what seems to be the final word on the matter. The issue of race, it seems, has overshadowed what would have been an excellent casting choice for cinema’s most iconic role.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this,” Elba said. “James Bond...We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]. Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘OK, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in. Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered. Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”