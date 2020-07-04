'Home-schooling two kids under eight was interesting' - Una Healy on life in lockdown and a possible Saturdays reunion

As a well-known popstar and radio presenter renowned for her head-turning looks after nearly 20 years in the spotlight, Una Healy (38) knows image is everything in the fickle world of entertainment.

But in a surprising decision, the Tipperary native opted to break with convention and show-off her ‘lockdown greys’ after the pandemic started in a post that earned her plaudits from her legions of followers.

“I think it is important to include some ‘real life’ photos in the mix because nobody’s life is perfect 24/7,” she told the ‘Sunday Independent.’

“Social media mostly portrays snippets of our ‘best bits’ so I think it is only right to be honest and share some of the ‘not so great’ moments from time to time.

“A few greys isn’t a crime; although I have been missing my hairdresser a lot, I am not going to lie.”

The unpredictability of real life is something she has embraced after her split from Ben Foden in July 2018, followed by a year-long romance with ex-Limerick hurler David Breen which ended earlier this year.

Now the devoted single mum to Aoife Belle (8) and Tadgh (5) is happy to just take things as they come after admitting she found life in Birmingham difficult during the Pandemic.

“Lockdown was tough for us; much like it’s been for everyone. Despite it generally being a very strange time, we count ourselves lucky to all be safe and well. I feel like the time spent together at home was very precious and we are closer than ever now… the Three Amigos. I also had the experience of home-schooling two kids under eight so that was interesting.

“It was more the loneliness that both the kids faced not seeing any friends or family for so long - but we had each other and that’s the main thing.

“We’ve all had a duty to stick to the rules and help protect vulnerable lives around us. Hopefully we will all start to really appreciate the simple pleasures in life and be more grateful in the future.”

She adds: “I have plans to return to Ireland with the kids in late summer so we are really looking forward to that.”

And between presenting a radio show, designing a shoe collection and parenting two small children, she says that didn’t leave much room for creativity.

“I have to admit, I didn’t feel very inspired to write anything new during the 12 lockdown weeks. I didn’t want to write anything sad, so I made the decision to focus my attention on taking each day at a time and surviving without going stir crazy in the process.

“I’ve really enjoyed collaborating with some great people all the same on other musical projects including the ‘Irish Women In Harmony’ cover of ‘Dreams’ as well as ‘True Friends’ which was part of the RTE Comic Relief telecast.

“I have always thrived on being creative, particularly with music and now shoe designing. It’s helped me through all the toughest periods in my life and lockdown’s been no exception. I’ve been really lucky to have my shoe collection as another creative project while touring and live work have all been put on hold.”

Being one of the female artists to collaborate on a cover of The Cranberries hit ‘Dreams’ for charity Safe Ireland, was an “amazing” project to be involved in.

“We are delighted with the incredible amounts that the track has helped raise for Safe Ireland - and at such a crucial time where domestic violence has increased in recent weeks due to lockdown.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know all the other Irish ladies on the track and there really is a bright future out there for Irish female artists. Our WhatsApp group is real girl power.”

Best known for her time with chart-topping girlband The Saturdays, the group has been on hiatus since 2014 despite enjoying success both in the UK and America; including a reality TV series on Entertainment channel E.

Until now, musings of a reunion have been immediately muted by all members of the girl group, but today Una says the time could be right to put the band back together.

“I miss them all a lot,” she says. “I get very nostalgic especially at this time of year because it is now 13 years since we all first met and started as The Saturdays. I miss strutting around in heels on stage as well. I am still in touch all the time with all the girls so when the time is right, I wouldn’t rule out a reunion.”

Given that she’s now living in the UK, keeping in touch with all her family and friends back home in Ireland to help her get through lockdown – not to mention indulging her passion for exercising and cooking.

“Apart from working on my latest shoe collection, I kept in touch with friends and family on a daily basis. We had loads of video chats and tried to ‘keep it real’- even if just isn’t the same thing. I had one group chat called ‘keeping sane’ and I have to say, it kept me going - even if a lot of the time we just shared silly GIFs and memes.

“I exercised as much as I could as well. I also got into cooking a lot more but the meals all got very repetitive for the three of us. As soon as the deliveries opened up, I have to admit we indulged in a few pizzas and curries.”

Her eponymous shoe range is available online, (all for under €60 a pair) which has proved quite popular during lockdown, and each pair has been exclusively designed by the singer; with some help from her daughter.

“I’m really proud of the Una Healy Originals online store, especially because it means my shoes can be sent all around the world with free shipping, but I personally love shopping in person. Nothing will ever replace the experience of trying on a shoe, falling in love and wearing a brand-new pair home. I am especially proud to champion all the amazing local independent shoe stores across Ireland and the UK who are often family owned and so core to their communities.”

She adds: “Aoife is definitely turning into a little fashionista and she actually has great taste. She gets very excited when we get all the designs in for a new season of the shoe range – especially when there’s colourful high heels.”

The latest Una Healy shoe collection is now available at unahealyoriginal.com

Online Editors