Heartfelt condolences have been expressed for “absolute gent” Patrick McLoughney, a former fashion and lifestyle blogger, who passed away this week.

Although he was originally from Nenagh, Patrick, who had been voted Ireland's model of the year in 2017 and Ireland's most stylish man in 2019, was well known in Limerick.

Patrick once worked as a personal shopper for Brown Thomas and he wrote for a number of Irish newspapers.

Eleanor Whyte, former Miss Galway, led tributes to Patrick, saying she was “so sorry to hear of Patrick’s passing."

“I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him at the Miss Galway launch in 2020,” she wrote in the condolences section on his RIP.ie page.

“He could not have been more friendly, polite and welcoming. Later on, Patrick did the right thing even if it may not have been the most popular decision at the time. I know myself and so many other girls appreciated him standing with us. Patrick, you will be missed. RIP."

Another person has written: “Patrick, you were an absolute gent and an idol in the eyes of many of us. Many fond memories of the craic that was had during our Brown Thomas days. Rest easy.”

People also took to social media to pay tribute to Patrick, with one person writing: “Another gentleman gone too soon, Patrick and I met during one of my first professional photoshoots. An absolute gentleman. Heartbroken to hear the news mate. It was an honour knowing you. Until we meet again pal RIP Patrick McLoughney.”

“Absolutely heartbroken,” added another. “Patrick McLoughney, you had such the kindest, biggest heart, a friend who was always there for everyone, you have always been there for me when I needed it. Sending my love to all of his family. RIP Patrick, fly high my love.”

One added: “So shocked to hear the sad news about Patrick McLoughney. What a gent he was, a really nice guy in person or connecting on social media. Thinking of his family. RIP Patrick.”

A death notice on RIP.ie states that Patrick (Pat) McLoughney of Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary is "predeceased by his beloved parents Sean & Mary B and his aunt Theresa."

“Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen (O'Meara) and brother Eamonn, aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline & Geraldine, uncle Jim, nieces Anna & Isabelle, nephews Cathal & Micheal, brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends," it adds.

Patrick's remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery and the service will be livestreamed due to covid restrictions.

Mr McLoughney’s family added that they would like to "thank you for your understanding at this sad time."