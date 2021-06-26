'He didn't really like Irish people' – Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell reveals horror blind date experience on Gogglebox

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell made their Celebrity Gogglebox debut on Friday evening, as the pair joked about their double-barrelled names.

The Northern Irish actresses, who play teenagers Erin Quinn and Michelle Mallon in the hit show based in Derry, welcomed viewers into their living room as they joined other celebrities in reviewing the best of recent TV.

Celebrity Gogglebox regulars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford also joined the pair.

The two actors – both natives of Derry – kicked off the show by joking about their now famous double-barrelled names, with Jamie-Lee revealing she thinks her name makers her a “bit hillbilly”.

“It depends where I go,” she said to co-star Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

“My name is a bit hillbilly – Jamie-Lee. I mean in certain parts of the world I think it would be.”

Responding, Saoirse-Monica Jackson said she was adamant she “wouldn’t change her name” and joked she just “says it louder all the time”.

It’s fair to say fans online enjoyed the pair, as they watched reality show Don’t Tell the Bride, horror flick The Woman in the Window and enjoyed Gok Wan sharing family recipes.

One local fan on Twitter posted: “From a Derry girl to a Derry girl, proud of Derry Girls from Derry City where the girls are so pretty on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight.

“Well done Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell. You can take the girl outta Derry but, not the Derry outta the girl.”

Another said: “Loved seeing the Derry Girls on Gogglebox.”

One fan simply added: “Can I say love, love, love...proper crack me up.”

While on the show and watching Channel 4 show First Dates, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell also explained she went on a blind date that “ended horribly” after revealing “he really didn’t like Irish people”.

Before going on the show, the pair explained their excitement: "Gogglebox is one of my absolute favourites so to be on there with my pal and fellow Derry Girl Jamie-Lee is a bit of a thrill," Jackson said.

"We’ve had in-depth snack discussions already so are raring to go."

Filming for the third series of the hit comedy show was impacted by the pandemic, but it’s thought fans won’t have to wait too much longer, with filming for series three of Derry Girls due to start later this year.