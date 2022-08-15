Harry and Meghan to return to UK in September

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK next month to attend a string of charity events.

The visit will mark the first time the UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been back in the UK since they attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in early June.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The trip will include a visit to Manchester on 5 September, where the couple will attend the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Harry is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver.

They couple will then travel to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September.

Meghan and Harry previously attended the awards in 2019, before stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

More to follow...