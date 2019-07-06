Harry and Meghan release official photos from their son Archie's christening
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released official photos from their son Archie's christening this afternoon.
Harry and Meghan kept the ceremony private but fans now have their first proper glimpse of the royal baby since he was born two months ago.
The first photo, taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle and released on the couple's official Instagram account, features the new parents and Baby Archie, surrounded by grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, uncle and aunt Prince William and Kate, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
Also in the photograph are the late Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.
The second photograph is a black-and-white intimate shot of new parents Harry and Meghan and their son, Archie.
Both photographs were taken by the couple's favourite photographer Chris Allerton.
Archie, full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby earlier today.
The photo caption detailed some the day's events, which royal fans had been waiting for in anticipation.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.
"Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie," the caption read.
Archie was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.
It is a replica of the original royal christening robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, which was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.
The Queen, her children and her grandchildren would have worn the original until 2004, when the Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.
Archie was first revealed to the world on May 8, three days after his birth, but little has been seen of him since apart from some carefully curated photos on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.
William and Kate arrived at Windsor Castle before 12.30pm today for the ceremony.
They were seen driving themselves and were not thought to have brought Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with them.
Meanwhile, Meghan was herself christened and confirmed into the Christian faith just over a year ago.
Holy water was poured on the former Suits star’s head as part of the religious ritual, in front of a small number of guests including Harry and Charles.
Meghan was seen wearing a bracelet featuring a cross just days later.
