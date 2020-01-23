Harry and Meghan offer to refund taxpayers part of their security bill - if they can earn enough

The couple are offering a contribution towards their security bill, currently funded by UK taxpayers, after they complete their transition from working royals.

A well-placed source said the couple planned to reimburse the taxpayer for security provided on private business engagements with no royal connection.

The source said the payment model would be similar to one that was put in place for former prime minister Mr Blair, who travels the world brokering a variety of deals.

"Tony Blair reimburses at least part of his security costs on commercial trips," said a source. "There is an arrangement for that in place. Harry and Meghan intend to do the same for private trips."

The couple intend to embark on television production deals. Netflix has expressed an interest in signing them up.

The couple are keen to make documentaries about their passions, including wildlife conservation, environmental issues and female empowerment. The level of security needed will be decided by Britain's Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Sources have suggested the annual cost of protection in Canada, where they are living, is at least €1.8m. It has been reported that at least six officers from Scotland Yard are now overseeing their security, but it is understood much of it in the future will be provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

British officers have no power to operate in Canada in the long term and nor would they be allowed to carry guns.

The cost of the security is likely to be split between British and Canadian taxpayers. By yesterday, more than 80,000 Canadians had signed a petition demanding that the couple foot the bill for their security.

Meanwhile, stars including Hugh Grant and Naomi Campbell have expressed support for Harry and Meghan.

Grant, who has campaigned against media intrusion for years, said: "The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they're tearing his wife to pieces.

"I think as a man, it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him."

Model Naomi Campbell (49) also rowed on the controversy yesterday, saying: "I support them whatever."

Stormzy, Jameela Jamil and Oprah Winfrey have all advocated for the couple in the last week, with Stormzy telling Meghan critics to "get the f*** out of here".

(© Daily Telegraph, London)

