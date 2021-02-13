‘Great to get the wider family together’ – former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt describes life in Covid-free New Zealand

The 55-year-old described that life in New Zealand is pretty much just as it was before Covid-19. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Former Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt had Irish people envious last night as he described what life is like in Covid-free New Zealand.

Schmidt, who is from New Zealand, said his family decided to return to their homeland as his youngest son Luke, who has epilepsy, was struggling with coronavirus restrictions in Ireland.

Appearing on The Late Late Show, he told host Ryan Tubridy: “When schools went back it was going to be very tough for him and being out of school for so long was tough for him so we just felt he was probably a bit more vulnerable than most youngsters with all that he has had to put up with with the surgeries.

"It's great for him to be back and the freedom he has gives him the opportunity to mix with other people.

"He's going to start a computing course soon and he's playing badminton and getting to do things that he would be unable to do for quite some time in Ireland.”

The 55-year-old described that life in New Zealand is pretty much just as it was before Covid-19, and made viewers envious by telling Tubridy that he was preparing for a family wedding of 120 people.

"My nephew is getting married today at three o'clock so it'll be a great day, great to get the wider family together.”

He added that the only real difference to pre-pandemic life over there is that everyone uses a Covid tracker app on their phone.

"Everyone downloads the Covid app, which is the tracker app, and the only change is that each place you go in you just scan it and it tracks you.

"This means they can track down any close contact or casual contact just to make sure you get tested quickly and they can shut it down quickly.”

The rugby coach has four children with his wife Kellie- Ella, Abby, Tim and Luke.

On the show, he announced some exciting news - that he’s going to become a grandfather as his daughter is expecting a baby soon.

"We're pretty excited but I'm kind of keeping my distance at the same time because it's been a while for me,” he said.

"It's a bit surreal being a grandparent. It's going to be a young lad so I'm looking forward to that as well. Either way, it's pretty exciting for the whole family.”

