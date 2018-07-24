Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan is just loving life as a new dad.

'Great to get home to the lads!' - Bernard Brogan shares adorable snap with twin sons

The five-time All-Ireland winner shared another snap with his newborn twin sons yesterday.

New dad Bernard Brogan shared this adorable photo of his sons Twitter/Bernard Brogan

'Great to get home to the lads!' he wrote, under a picture showing him cradling both Donagh and Keadán.

Bernard's wife Keira gave birth to the two boys in the Rotunda Hospital earlier this month.

Bernard and a heavily pregnant Keira recently. Photo: Instagram

Bernard (34) has said Keira is a "pro already and is doing a brilliant job with the lads".

Speaking to the Sunday World last week, he added, "I'm so proud of her, it's amazing to watch. I have the nappy changing down to a fine art."

Bernard Brogan and Keira Doyle on their wedding day. Photo: Colin O’Riordan

Although they had prepared as best they could before the twins' arrival and he "read ALL the books", Bernard said he still doesn't know what he's doing.

He added, "I am going through the emotions right now... it's half excitement, half nervousness. We are so thrilled."

No doubt he's found a routine in the last two weeks.

Choosing the boys' beautiful names was also not an easy task as they had narrowed it down to a shortlist of ten but wanted to wait to see the boys before they chose the two names.

"Some of the names we liked didn't suit the boys," he revealed.

Bernard shared a photo of himself holding his new babies this week, with the caption, “Never have I felt as blessed. Thank you to my beautiful wife for bringing me so much joy.”

The couple only revealed Keira’s pregnancy about eight weeks ago, when she was in her third trimester.

They married in December 2016.

