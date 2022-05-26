Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, Deadline reported.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming a project entitled Dangerous Waters.

His movie career spanned four decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – for which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.

Born in New Jersey on 18 December 1954, Liotta was adopted at the age of six months, after being abandoned at an orphanage.

He grew up in New Jersey before moving to New York, eventually moving out to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Liotta’s first film role came in 1983’s The Lonely Lady.

His real breakthrough came in 1986, in the Jonathan Demme film Something Wild. Liotta was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor prize at the Golden Globes for his role in the film.

In 1990, he took on the lead role of Henry Hill in the rise-and-fall crime epic Goodfellas, playing a crook who falls in with the Italian-American mafia.

After a number of prominent movie roles in the 1990s, Liotta receded from the spotlight somewhat throughout the 2000s, though remained prolific.

In the 2010s, he appeared in Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets In Space, and garnered attention and acclaim for his turns in films such as Killing Them Softly, The Place Beyond the Pines and 2019’s Marriage Story, in which he played a bullish divorce attorney.

