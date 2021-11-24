Geri Halliwell’s brother Max dies suddenly aged 54

Geri Halliwell’s brother Max has died suddenly at the age of 54.

According to reports, the singer’s brother collapsed at his home in Hertfordshire last Wednesday (17 November) and was taken to intensive care, where he died.

Geri’s representative confirmed the death to Metro.co.uk, saying: “As you can imagine this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Max Halliwell. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Max Halliwell. Picture: Getty

It was reported that Geri was abroad in the Middle East with her husband Christian Horner at the time of her brother’s death, adding that the siblings were “incredibly close”.

A source told The Sun the Spice Girls star was “utterly broken” by the news.

“It has been a terribly traumatic time since the moment she heard Max had been taken to hospital, and the worst outcome which everybody close to the family hoped might not be,” they said.

“They are all rallying together but she barely knows what to say or think just now – she loved him dearly.”

In 2010, Max, a renewable heating installer who was vice chair of the Heat Pump Association, appeared on his sister’s episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, describing how Geri was “always wanting to be the centre of attention” growing up.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed: “Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for [the] welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

“Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene. The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died.”

