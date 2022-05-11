| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Wagatha Christie to Britney: The celebrity lawsuits that had the world watching

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy. Photo: Peter Byrne/Ian West/PA Expand
Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Expand
Amber Heard appearing to cry in court. Photo: Reuters Expand
Blac Chyna Expand
Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian won case taken by Blac Chyna. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File Expand
Jamie and Britney Spears. Photo: AP Photo Expand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Expand

Close

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy. Photo: Peter Byrne/Ian West/PA

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy. Photo: Peter Byrne/Ian West/PA

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

Amber Heard appearing to cry in court. Photo: Reuters

Amber Heard appearing to cry in court. Photo: Reuters

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian won case taken by Blac Chyna. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian won case taken by Blac Chyna. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Jamie and Britney Spears. Photo: AP Photo

Jamie and Britney Spears. Photo: AP Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

/

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy. Photo: Peter Byrne/Ian West/PA

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Grab the popcorn and pull up a pew. There are few things more compelling than a celebrity feud – particularly one played out in a full open court where every tiny detail can be analysed and pored over.

Just two days into the High Court libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, there have already been embarrassing tales of an encounter involving TV personality Peter Andre and phones falling into the North Sea.

More On Coleen Rooney

Most Watched

Privacy