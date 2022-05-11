From Wagatha Christie to Britney: The celebrity lawsuits that had the world watching

Grab the popcorn and pull up a pew. There are few things more compelling than a celebrity feud – particularly one played out in a full open court where every tiny detail can be analysed and pored over.

Just two days into the High Court libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, there have already been embarrassing tales of an encounter involving TV personality Peter Andre and phones falling into the North Sea.

That’s without even mentioning the fashion contest that’s going on between the two footballers’ wives as they pull out some impressive ensembles for their daily court appearances for the trial dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.

But what is it about celebrities airing their dirty designer laundry in public that we find so fascinating and what have been the most memorable ones to date? We take a look back at the toxic feuds that made it all the way to the courts.

Expand Close Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP / Facebook

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The former spouses had a spectacular falling-out after a whirlwind romance.

Ms Heard is being sued by Mr Depp for $50m (€47m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Although she didn’t name him in her article, he claims her allegations have had a negative impact on his ability to get acting work.

Ms Heard is counter-suing for $100m (€94m).

Neither actors are covering themselves in glory during the defamation case, which is currently on a break until May 16.

Expand Close Amber Heard appearing to cry in court. Photo: Reuters / Facebook

Amber Heard appearing to cry in court. Photo: Reuters

Ms Heard has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Mr Depp and detailed alleged physical fights and a sexual assault.

Mr Depp has claimed she was violent towards him and also detailed an incident where she allegedly defecated in their bed after they had an argument in 2016.

Expand Close Blac Chyna / Facebook

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians

Despite the rapper having one child called Dream with Rob Kardashian, this did not stop her trying to sue his relatives, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for $40m (€37m), alleging loss of earnings and more than $60m in future earnings.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, alleged the famous family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they “conspired” to cancel the second season of Rob & Chyna.

Expand Close Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian won case taken by Blac Chyna. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File / Facebook

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian won case taken by Blac Chyna. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

After a two-week trial, the jury decided that no damages would be awarded to her and found in favour of the Kardashians/Jenners.

Blac Chyna has already indicated her plans to appeal the decision.

Expand Close Jamie and Britney Spears. Photo: AP Photo / Facebook

Jamie and Britney Spears. Photo: AP Photo

Britney Spears v Jamie Spears

The star’s conservatorship drama was one of the most high-profile legal wrangles of 2021, following on from an explosive documentary into the controversial legal arrangement that gave her father Jamie significant control over her life.

Last September saw a judge finally relieving the pregnant pop star from the 13-year-long court order, giving her freedom to her €50m fortune.

However, that was not the end of her legal issues. She claimed last July that her father Jamie was guilty of “conservatorship abuse” and her lawyer Matthew Rosengart confirmed his plans to investigate any mishandling of the singer’s finances.

Britney has also gone on the attack against sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynn, claiming they failed to help her during her periods of despair and isolation.

Expand Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire / Facebook

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Meghan Markle versus Association Newspapers

In October 2019, Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for publishing a handwritten letter between her and her father in 2018.

In the letter, she pleaded with Thomas Markle to stop speaking to the media about her.

The duchess and wife of Prince Harry alleged that these publications breached the UK Data Protection Act, misuse of private information and copyright infringement.

In December 2021, the court sided with Markle. She released a statement afterwards saying that “what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create”.