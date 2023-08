Scooter Braun posing with Robbie Keane, son Robert and Niall Horan during the One Love Manchester concert in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

In 2006, two years before he signed Justin Bieber and 12 years before the US state of Georgia implemented hands-free phone laws for motorists, Scooter Braun was juggling multiple cellular devices from behind the wheel of a purple Mercedes in Atlanta.