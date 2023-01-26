From Eve Hewson to Brooklyn Beckham - is being a nepo baby a gift or a curse?

Getting ahead in showbiz because of who you know and not what you know is a time-honoured tradition, as old as the Hollywood hills.

And yet nepotism seems to be having Quite The Moment right now. Thanks to a piece that ran recently in New York Magazine, nepo babies are a fairly hot topic.

The piece in question analysed the nepo-baby boom, detailing the rich tapestry of famous people that were born to other famous people (and in some cases, the famous-adjacent). “We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them,” the article’s headline blared.

The article, with its meme-worthy diagram of who’s who (and who’s whose), has led to a situation where the offspring of celebrities are now routinely being asked for their take on the nepo-baby phenomenon, and, as you might expect, the responses run a fairly wide gamut.

The vast majority of these celebrities, however, don’t exactly enjoy the discussion, much less the intimation that they’ve had an easier career ride than their lesser-connected counterparts.

Lily Allen (daughter of Keith) went for the ‘my diamond shoes are slightly too tight’ approach, noting that for the many privileges she has enjoyed, the nepo-baby life isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

“In childhood, we crave stability and love, nurturing,” she tweeted. “We don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic.

"And the entertainment business is not parent-friendly, e.g. touring/months away shooting. It can be hard to see one’s own privilege when you’re still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven’t figured that out yet.”

"It's completely normal to be in the family business": Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

"It's completely normal to be in the family business": Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Eve Hewson, daughter of Bono and Ali Hewson, went one better by noting that Pamela Wasserstein, who is in charge of New York Magazine, “is a nepo baby herself. Her dad bought the magazine in 2004”.

Zoe Kravitz (daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet) said: “It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business. It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.”

Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) has responded with something a little more careworn. “A lot of people think I’m only acting because of my dad,” she has said. “I think because of that, it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I’m not just doing this because it’s easy to do.”

“The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” was Kate Hudson’s response, daughter of Goldie Hawn. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it. I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Now most civilians might argue that the concept of working hard with a foot in the door is very different to the alternative. And this is possibly why the nepo-baby article exploded in the public imagination at the exact time that it did.

Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson. Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty

Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson. Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty

We seem to be living in a time of vanishing opportunities for people who didn’t come from wealthier or more privileged backgrounds. The ongoing fantasy is that showbusiness is powered by the sort of stardust that means normal people might thrive with a little talent and a lot of luck.

The sort of economic or cultural climate in which young people could go on the dole and write poetry, finish novels, form a band or mess about with a low-budget movie seems like ancient history now.

There has always been a long-standing grudge that the person who wins an opportunity while knowing someone involved has less right to be there than a person who doesn’t. This idea has become even more entrenched in recent times.

Aside from that, the media has created the exact culture in which nepo babies will always thrive and be the subject of ongoing fascination.

This new generation of nepo babies is arguably the first whose very births were hailed and celebrated by the mainstream press.

Brooklyn Beckham was the subject of much frenzied tabloid attention before he was even born; his mother Victoria became one of the first major ‘bumpwatch’ babies. Once the tabloids realised that celebrity pregnancies and babies could sell papers, a whole new offshoot of celebrity was born, and thrived.

While the tabloid culture here is arguably a less excitable beast, we have our fair share of nepo babies in Ireland. One of them stands proudly alongside his dad this year as a Golden Globe nominee: Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient, while dad Brendan has gotten the nod for his star turn in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Like his sister Eve, Inhaler musician Elijah Hewson also counts Bono and Ali Hewson as his parents. Lottie Ryan followed her late dad Gerry into RTÉ’s radio centre. Other so-called nepo babies include The Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly and singer-songwriter Róisín O (the children of singer Mary Black), Missy and Jack Keating (whose parents are Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly) and Rosanna Davison (Chris de Burgh’s daughter).

Liam Neeson’s son Micheál and Gabriel Byrne’s daughter Romy both followed suit into acting, as did director Jim Sheridan’s daughter Kirsten.

Lily-Rose Depp. Photo: Emma McIntyre/SHJ2021/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp. Photo: Emma McIntyre/SHJ2021/Getty

There are all sorts of connotations about entitlement and complacency when we talk about nepotism. That if something wasn’t hard earned, yearned for, or won by strategic, methodical planning and work, then it hasn’t been deserved. Yet there’s a lot of talent in that roll-call, famous parents or not. Music fans will likely recall that The Coronas toured incessantly in small venues at the outset of their career, putting in several hard yards to a young audience who probably had no idea who Mary Black was.

Eve Hewson was luminous and charming in her own right as Becka in Bad Sisters. Domhnall Gleeson has quietly ploughed his own furrow, taking on a wide gamut of projects. The latter has recounted that as a teenager, some people tried to befriend him for the wrong reasons. He’d tell them: “I’m not gonna pass your script to him. My dad’s my dad. I’m not his agent.”

He told the UK Times in 2014 that he wanted to be judged on his own merits: “You don’t want to be utterly defined by what your parents do. You want to define yourself.”

Given this, there’s a strong case to be made in defence of nepo babies. As Lily-Rose Depp mentioned, getting through the door is one thing (and yes, it’s a hell of a thing) but staying there often requires more than a good surname. Does having a famous parent guarantee any kind of longevity within an industry? Especially when that industry is as capricious and cut-throat as showbusiness?

Few with a straight face would attribute the talent of Angelina Jolie, Jeff Buckley, Sofia Coppola or George Clooney to any kind of second-hand star wattage.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The subtext of nepotism is that by bestowing an opportunity to someone close to the powers that be, you ostensibly take an opportunity away from someone with actual, real merit. But genuinely, who’s to say that the happy benefactor of the gig is any more or less qualified than the next person?

Besides, learning at the knee of the greats has its professional advantages. If movie sets and theatre stages are all you’ve known, there’s a good chance this will be an entirely comfortable milieu for you.

For every actor who has managed to carve out their own place in film, TV, radio or music, there are countless others that prove the limitations of the nepo-baby theory.

Brooklyn Beckham is one such example — if anything, his last name is quickly becoming something of a millstone around his neck, with commenters gleefully giddy at his supposed failure to launch. Paris Hilton, born into unspeakable privilege and with a surname drenched in money and glamour, has tried in vain to infiltrate both the music and screen industries.

Jamie Lee-Curtis, referring to her decades-long career, recently noted on Instagram: “There’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars. The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt.

“I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own. It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else, who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever.”

Brooklyn Beckham. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty

While Curtis wisely acknowledges the privilege and opportunities that have come her way, it’s precisely this defensiveness that appears to rankle outsiders.

Perhaps when they’re asked their opinion on being a nepo baby — and trust me, there will be a next time — the current wave of celebuspawns would do well to take a leaf out of Girls actress Allison Williams’ book, who appears just fine with having a famous dad (NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams). “It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it,” she says. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge.”

We all love a self-starter who pulls themselves up by the bootstraps. There’s nothing we like more than a rags-to-riches tale.

But the truth is this: those people are often lucky beneficiaries of some grand stroke of luck too. Be it a chance encounter with the right person or a lucky alignment of fate, it’s clear that hard work only gets people so far. Chutzpah, charm and reliability — whether inherited or not — are the real currencies that matter.

If you feel that your own path in life is being blocked by someone else who is getting an easier ride because of their connections, go make your own fortune and opportunities. Start your own fashion label, magazine or company.

Then when the time comes, you can pass the fruits of your labour to those who deserve it most, or maybe even those who you’d want to have it the most. The decision will be yours to make.