Friends star Courteney Cox thanks Derry community group after reuniting with fiancé

Friends star Courteney Cox has sent a heartwarming message of thanks to a community group in Derry after reuniting with her fiancé Johnny McDaid.

Musician McDaid, best known for being a member of Snow Patrol, was separated from Cox for nine months as he travelled to the UK at the beginning of the pandemic.

The couple finally got to reunite for Christmas and sent a message of thanks to a community centre in Derry.

“We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year,” Cox said in a video posted on Twitter.

Read More

Standing next to her, McDaid added: “Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work, it's so appreciated. And I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

Ráth Mór is a “multi-purpose community facility comprising retail services, a business centre and community services”, based in Co Derry.

The couple have been together for seven years and have spent some time apart, as Cox lives in Los Angeles and McDaid in London.

Speaking about being apart for so long during the pandemic, Cox said on the Foy Vance on his 'Vinyl Supper' podcast in October that she used her spare time to learn how to cook.

“At first I was like, wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I've learned to cook so much more, I've perfected it,” she said.

"I haven't seen John in that many days, he left when the country shut down, the day before."

The actress said on Sundays, she heads to the beach with some of her friends, which helps her not be as lonely.

"Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'ok, people have been quarantining, everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach so I'm not that lonely,” she added.

Read More





Online Editors