Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy confirms engagement in sweet Instagram post

Fair City star Clelia Murphy has confirmed rumours she is engaged in a sweet Instagram post.

In September it was reported that the 47-year-old’s teenage sweetheart Neil Casley had popped the question.

Sharing a snap of a wedding journal, she said: “So this is what I’ll/We’ll be mostly be doing in 2023.”

“But I’ve got the @moleskine #wedding #journal So we’ll be grand!!!! #GRAND!!!!!!” she continued.

“I’ll be eating the Christmas dinner whilst doing squats and burpees… it’ll be grand! GRAND!!!! ….How about #Halo for the Wedding March @beyonce Got to start somewhere.”]

The pair rekindled their romance shortly before he popped the question.

A source told The Irish Mail on Sunday: “Clelia was blown away. When they reconnected it brought all those teenage flutters back.”

So when he asked her to marry him, it really was a case of an offer that was never going to be refused.”

Murphy, who played Niamh Cassidy in the RTE soap for 22 years did not confirm the news at the time.

However, it now appears that the couple are happy to reveal that they are set to tie the knot.

The Dubliner had been sharing photos of her beau on social media in recent months but mostly keeps her relationship out of the public eye.

Explaining her choice to keep her romantic life private, Clelia previously told RSVP Magazine of her romance with her ex-partner Johnny: “I don’t talk about it because he has a private life and I kind of respect that.

"I also think being in a relationship is hard enough without the public gaze on it and I don’t think I would be able to enjoy it or get to know him.”

“I am notoriously private. If I have nothing to say I will keep my mouth shut. I don’t particularly want to be a spokesperson for anything, I can only talk about experiences that I know myself.”

Clelia shocked fans when she announced her departure from Fair City in 2018 after two decades of service.

Since leaving Carrigstown, she’s appeared on series three of Dancing With the Stars, RTÉ's Nowhere Fast, and now stars on the BBC drama Doctors.