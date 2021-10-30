Eternal flames: Barry Keoghan and Kellie Harrington pictured at Eternals premiere in Dublin

Angelina Jolie with her children at the London premiere of Eternals. Picture: PA

Barry Keoghan with girlfriend Alyson Sandro at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Barry Keoghan is pictured with Kellie Harrington at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

They both burn bright in their own fields and last night Hollywood star Barry Keoghan and Olympic boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington burned even brighter at the premiere of Keoghan’s new Marvel film Eternals in Dublin city centre.

Both are from Dublin’s inner city, and greeted fans at the movie’s launch at Cineworld on Parnell Street, where Keoghan attended with new girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

Expand Close Barry Keoghan with girlfriend Alyson Sandro at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan with girlfriend Alyson Sandro at the Irish premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

After missing the Hollywood premiere of his biggest movie role to date in which he plays the character Druig, the Irish actor showed up at the London premiere this week with Alyson, whom it is believed he has been dating since at least February.

Barry appeared alongside a galaxy of star-studded fellow cast members in London including Angelina Jolie, who was joined by her children, Shiloh (15), Zahara (16), Vivienne (13), Maddox (20) and Knox (13), with son Pax (17) the only one not in attendance.

Expand Close Angelina Jolie with her children at the London premiere of Eternals. Picture: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Angelina Jolie with her children at the London premiere of Eternals. Picture: PA

Also in attendance was Angelina's co-star Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

They were joined by Eternals director Chloe Zhao on the purple carpet, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington and Victoria Alonso at the Gala screening in London.

Expand Close Salma Hayek at the London premiere of Eternals. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Salma Hayek at the London premiere of Eternals. PA

Like fellow Dub Kellie Harrington, Keoghan’s star is very much in the ascendant at the moment, and he appears in The Batman next year.