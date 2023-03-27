Erin McGregor ‘doing really well’ after surgery to remove botched breast implants

Erin McGregor has shared an update following her surgery to remove her dodgy breast implants.

The sister of Conor McGregor was one of the hundreds who suffered following the Poly Implant Prostheses (PIP) breast implant scandal.

The implants were not approved for medical use as they’re made from a cheaper grade of silicone and rupture at double the rate of the industry average.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Sunday, panto star Erin told her followers that she’d finally gone under the knife to have the implants removed.

She said that the surgery was “a long time coming” but was glad it was finally over.

The mum-of-two added that she’s been “doing really well” since she got home from the clinic as she shared her experience.

Recording a video fresh out of the shower and in her dressing gown, she showed off some of the bandages around her torso.

“I put clingfilm around my chest. There’s still brown sticky paper there so that’s a little bit wet and then you have a sports bra on,” she explained.

“I don’t actually need as much minding as I thought. Harry (her son) needs more of the minding than I do.

“I’m a little bit whingy today. I’ve been doing really well; the pain meds have been amazing but today I’m like, ‘I feel very sad’, so I would say it’s probably the anesthetic wearing off me.

“I was grand after the anesthetic which I’m normally sick after. But the last few days have been a bit blurry from the meds.”

Erin said that she originally wasn’t planning on speaking about her surgery but said she decided she wanted to offer support to other women who also got botched PIP implants.

She admitted that she had been putting the surgery on the long finger because the idea of it made her nervous.

“I was very bad with my nerves; I’m not going to lie. I was bad. People were like, ‘Oh, you did that so quick’ but I didn’t really.

“I was supposed to do this years ago and I kept putting it off and had consultations, and then I went back to Dr Sam and was like, ‘Have you got something tomorrow?’ and he was laughing.

Erin McGregor and her partner Terry

Erin McGregor and her partner Terry

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to have to think about this because I’ve been thinking about it for so long. I don’t want to be lying in bed awake thinking about my surgery.’

“It was a long, long time coming. I just went in and said, ‘Ok, next appointment please.’ So, there you go.”

Erin has previously spoken about her fear of getting her breast implants removed after being quoted €7,500 last year.

“I’m terrified to go under the knife because if anything happens to me what happens to Harry,” she said last summer, concerned for her young son.

“They are still fighting in the courts because of this awful thing. But I’ve decided I need to have them removed and redone. I’ve decided it’s a must.”