| 0.6°C Dublin

Close

Erin McGregor ‘doing really well’ after surgery to remove botched breast implants

The sister of Conor McGregor was one of the hundreds who suffered following the Poly Implant Prostheses (PIP) breast implant scandal

Erin McGregor Expand
Erin McGregor and her partner Terry Expand

Close

Erin McGregor

Erin McGregor

Erin McGregor and her partner Terry

Erin McGregor and her partner Terry

/

Erin McGregor

Neasa Cumiskey

Erin McGregor has shared an update following her surgery to remove her dodgy breast implants.

The sister of Conor McGregor was one of the hundreds who suffered following the Poly Implant Prostheses (PIP) breast implant scandal.

Most Watched

Privacy