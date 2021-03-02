Eoghan McDermott is expected to part ways with RTÉ's 2FM after six years

Eoghan McDermott is due to part ways with RTÉ's 2FM after six and a half years with the station, it has been reported.

The 37-year-old radio DJ was one of the national broadcaster’s brightest stars having worked across radio and TV since joining them in June 2014.

The shock decision comes after the star took unplanned annual leave nearly two weeks ago and has not been on air since.

McDermott joined the station from Spin FM and quickly built up a name for himself on the national airwaves thanks to his successful weekend morning show.

He was soon moved to drive time but two years ago was moved once more to the coveted morning slot where he presented the Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy.

Expand Close Eoghan McDermott and Aoife Melia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoghan McDermott and Aoife Melia

Together they formed a partnership that saw them picking up the ‘Best Breakfast Show’ award at last year’s IMROs.

While no statement has been made yet by RTÉ, SundayWorld.com reports that he has left for personal reasons.

Station bosses will now turn their attention to replacing the Gaeilgoir, who boasts Niall Horan as his close pal.

Up until now McDermott was the only male voice on RTÉ's 2FM from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday with the likes of Jennifer Zamparelli, Tracey Clifford and Jenny Green all having successful slots already.

When contacted for comment, RTÉ said: “Eoghan is on annual leave. RTÉ has no further comment.”

More to follow...

Read More

Sunday World