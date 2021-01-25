‘England is definitely home for me now’ – Maura Higgins on lockdown, missing Ireland and Love Island

‘Love Island’ star Maura Higgins has revealed that she is desperately missing her friends and family back in Ireland as she waits out the lockdown in her adopted home of England.

The former hairdresser, who was the breakout star of the 2019 series of the dating show, spoke about her new life in the UK, where she is now dating fellow reality star Chris Taylor.

“I miss being able to go home and see my family and friends back in Ireland whenever I like. But I’m always on FaceTime to my family back home. England is definitely home for me now – I feel really settled over here,” she said.

“It’s hard not being able to fly back to see my friends and family as often as I’d like to but lockdown has enabled me to slow down a bit - it’s really the first break I’ve had since leaving Love Island.

“I do think the pandemic has made everyone appreciate the little things more than they used to; it’s allowed everybody to take a step back and see what is important in life.”

Despite not clicking romantically while they’re were both on ‘Love Island’, the Longford native stuck up a relationship with Taylor over three months ago, having previously dated Curtis Pritchard from ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

She said the most important thing was establishing a friendship first with Taylor.

“It’s great as we were so comfortable with each other from the beginning. I think the best relationships come from being friends first. We laugh so much together and are really happy,” she told independent.ie

“We like to have a date night once a week; even during lockdown we’ve been getting dressed up and cooking a meal.

Asked what advice she would give anyone considering taking part in the 2021 series of ‘Love Island’, she said the main thing is “just be yourself.”

“The cameras are rolling 24/7 in there so if you’re not true to yourself then it’s very easy to get caught out.

"It’s a crazy experience so I’d say to just take it all in and enjoy every moment in the villa. I’m so excited to watch a new series of it,” she said.

Higgins, who marked her milestone 30th birthday last November, is estimated to have already made her first million euros, thanks to some lucrative brand collaborations.

She has now branched out to launch her own tanning range, the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning by Maura Higgins collection.

She said she has “typical pale, Irish skin” so took lots of the product with her into the villa.

Online Editors