Emma English puts up Christmas tree in memory of her late daughter

Emma English has put up a Christmas tree in her daughter's memory at the site where she was tragically killed in a car crash this year.

The model posted a tribute to her daughter Amy yesterday on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Amy lost her life in May of this year when a car she was travelling in collided with a lorry in Dunmoe, Navan, Co Meath.

The driver of the vehicle, Conor McColgan (23), was also killed in the crash.

Ms English, an events manager who had a previous romantic connection with former FAI CEO John Delaney, shared a series of posts for her daughters birthday- saying she is “forever 21”.

Sharing a snap on Instagram of Amy’s Christmas tree at the side of the road where she tragically died, she wrote: “Forever 21 My Beautiful Girl”

The model also shared a stunning picture of herself and her daughter, along with a series of pictures of Amy throughout her life.

She captioned the collection: “My Heart is so broken more than you know my sweet Angel.

"Today you should be here at home celebrating your 22nd Birthday but you are not.

"This is not something I can ever face to think you are never coming home it feels like a constant knife in my heart.

“I love you so very much and miss you with every beat of my heart my beautiful angel. You will always be Forever 21.

“Shine as the brightest star in our skies my gorgeous Amy.”

After her death, Ms English opened up about her heartbreak, saying “the grief is too much to lose your only daughter.”

The 21-year-old worked for car insurance company Cover in a Click and was a member of several sports clubs.

Speaking to The Sunday World in May about her daughter's death, Ms English said: “Last Thursday evening, the whole MDL club arrived to Amy’s house dressed in club jerseys and sang Stand By Me in Amy’s living room.

“It was so emotional as they gathered with arms around each other.

“Amy was the kindest and softest little soul who always wanted to help everyone.”

