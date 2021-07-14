Emma Bunton’s nuptials ring in new trend for smaller weddings

There used to be a time when no celebrity would be caught dead celebrating their wedding without at least 350 of their closest family and friends at an exclusive, five-star venue.

A glossy magazine deal, a €50,000 wedding gown, a seven-tier cake, a whole flock of doves and a huge fireworks display used to be all par-for-the-course when it came to A-list nuptial events. Not to mention the paparazzi hiding in the bushes trying to get that all-important picture exclusive.

Read More

But then the pandemic came and scuppered all of the usual societal norms, including how we celebrate events like weddings. Just look at Spice Girl Emma Bunton (45) for proof.

This week saw her quietly marry her former singer partner Jade Jones at a venue in London and they chose to reveal the happy news themselves in a gloriously under-stated fashion.

She shared a photograph on her Instagram of the occasion and looked stunning in a short white gown, which featured semi-sheer sleeves and a train attached as a cape, along with a floral headpiece.

Her new husband, whom she has been dating for over 20 years and shares two children with named Beau (13) and Tate (10), looked dapper in a Gucci blazer and cream chinos, while sporting a brown trilby hat.

The two newly-weds, who got engaged in 2011, were all smiles as they stood in front of a flower arch with their faces close to each with a caption that read: “Mr and Mrs Jones!”

As their celebrity pals rushed to congratulate them, the entire manner that they chose to break the good news of their nuptials was tasteful and joyful.

Despite Britain being close to a full reopening on July 19, with no current cap on numbers at weddings, the whole affair was kept intimate and focused on the couple – which is how it should be.

When it comes to ‘reading the room’, this pair have done a superb job in echoing the new trend for smaller, less showy weddings that will last for some time yet. Anything else just seems vulgar and excessive, particularly in the midst of a global crisis.

Expand Close David and Victoria Beckham on their wedding day / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David and Victoria Beckham on their wedding day

It’s all a far cry from when Emma’s Spice Gir’ pal Victoria Beckham got married in Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle back in July 1999. In news that made headlines around the world, it’s fair to say the €1m wedding was not a subtle affair. Mrs Beckham opted for a customised Vera Wang gown with a petticoat made from 50 metres of silk and donned a tiara worth €30,000. And who could ever forget those matching purple outfits and those infamous wedding thrones?

However, the scale-down of weddings has been happening for some time with some Irish celebrities going for the ‘less is more’ approach. After all, when you could only have six guests indoors when Ireland’s level 5 restrictions were in place, keeping numbers tight is now an absolute imperative.

Expand Close Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore (36) also opted for the intimate wedding when she swapped vows with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling last November. The two TV stars, who welcomed baby Stevie last March, got married in Dublin’s iconic City Hall in a similarly under-stated fashion.

Like Emma, she broke the news herself on her Instagram account with a post a few weeks later on New Year’s Day. Dressed in an elegant white flared trousers suit, while her groom looked handsome in a dark grey suit, she described it as the “most magical, perfect ceremony”. Ditching all the usual traditions along with the pomp and ceremony of an Irish wedding, she said they had been planning the “perfect celebration” for their union and that’s exactly what they got.