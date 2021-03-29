| 16°C Dublin

Ellie Goulding was right to keep lockdown pregnancy secret

Chrissie Russell

Ellie Goulding shared the cover of her interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine on her Instagram account. Photo: The Telegraph Expand
Singer Ellie Goulding appeared on a magazine cover at the weekend looking lovely in a loose-fitting, patterned maxi dress, accessorised with idyllic rolling countryside and a six-month baby bump.

The Anything Could Happen star revealed the reason why she’d delayed making her baby news public for 30 weeks, explaining: “I needed that space to process what was happening,” and adding that she’d managed to conceal her growing tummy by wearing her husband’s coats when out and about.

The 34-year-old mum-to-be joins a growing list of celebs who have kept their baby news under wraps until late in the pregnancy, or even waiting until after the birth to spill the beans. It’s not just a quarantine phenomenon — Kylie Jenner was keeping the world guessing long before we’d even heard of lockdown pregnancy — but it is a trend that has become a more frequent occurrence over the past year.

