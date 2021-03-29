Singer Ellie Goulding appeared on a magazine cover at the weekend looking lovely in a loose-fitting, patterned maxi dress, accessorised with idyllic rolling countryside and a six-month baby bump.

The Anything Could Happen star revealed the reason why she’d delayed making her baby news public for 30 weeks, explaining: “I needed that space to process what was happening,” and adding that she’d managed to conceal her growing tummy by wearing her husband’s coats when out and about.

The 34-year-old mum-to-be joins a growing list of celebs who have kept their baby news under wraps until late in the pregnancy, or even waiting until after the birth to spill the beans. It’s not just a quarantine phenomenon — Kylie Jenner was keeping the world guessing long before we’d even heard of lockdown pregnancy — but it is a trend that has become a more frequent occurrence over the past year.

In December, presenter Laura Whitmore announced that she and husband Iain Stirling had a baby on the way, courtesy of a cute ‘Sweet Child O Mine’ babygro pic on Instagram, captioned ‘Coming Early 2021’. The next day she posted a photoshoot with Hunger Magazine to her page, appearing with a bump that suggested its occupant would indeed be arriving much sooner in 2021 than perhaps we’d originally anticipated.

Laura Whitmore shared her pregnant shoot with Hunger magazine on her Instagram account. Photo: Hunger Magazine

Laura Whitmore shared her pregnant shoot with Hunger magazine on her Instagram account. Photo: Hunger Magazine

After voicing her disappointment that she and Zayn Malik hadn’t been able to make their pregnancy announcement ‘on our own terms’, model Gigi Hadid chose to wait until around six months before sharing bump photos online. Meghan and Harry’s baby news also revealed a bump, clearly beyond the traditional ‘12-week big announcement’ stage, while actresses Jessica Biel and Amanda Seyfried both chose not to publicly reveal pregnancies until the babies were in their arms.

It turns out that quarantine is a celeb’s best friend when it comes to keeping baby news locked down. But isn’t it sad that it’s taken a global pandemic for pregnant women to feel in control of who they tell their news to, and when?

I’ve always found the ‘rules’ around pregnancy strange. If you’re feeling horrifically ill — or even bursting with excitement — why should you have to wait until the 12-week stage before sharing your news? Likewise, if you’re anxious or even ambivalent, should you have to contend with endless months of ‘congratulations!’ and ‘you must be so excited’ chat from others by making an announcement?

Pregnancy can be a strange time. You can feel scared, vulnerable, excited, happy and sad, all at once. I often had overwhelming fear of the unknown, wondering, if I become a mum, do I stop being ‘me’? So I felt huge amounts of empathy for Goulding saying she needed to get in the right head-space.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with son Archie and a growing bump. Photo: Missan Hariman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with son Archie and a growing bump. Photo: Missan Hariman

“I’ve always defined myself as a touring musician,” the singer told The Telegraph. “That’s who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn’t in my mind frame, I’ve never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood.”

These are issues that are hard enough to deal with in the privacy of your own home, but to be grappling with them while paparazzi snap unflattering bump pics and run stories speculating whether you’re chubby or preggers, that has to be incredibly difficult, no matter how used to fame you are.

Whitmore spoke openly about it on her Instagram page. “I’ve spent almost six months hiding or being conscious of my body (well to be honest, I’ve spent over 30 years doing this),” she wrote. “But in particular as my body changed, I have felt very protective of my baby bump.”

The radio presenter from Bray had also previously spoken out about the devastation of suffering a miscarriage in 2018, which raises another important issue: how beneficial is it to ‘out’ a woman in the public eye early in her pregnancy if she’s potentially still reeling from the emotional toll of her last one?

‘Flaunting her pregnancy curves’, ‘debuts her baby bump’, ‘incredible post-baby body’… so much of the language around celeb pregnancies is unhelpful, especially when none of us really knows the circumstances behind it. We might buy an album, tune into a show or watch a movie, but none of it entitles us to know what’s going on inside someone else’s womb.

I’m happy that stars like Goulding have felt enabled to navigate the often tricky pathway of pregnancy a little more on their own terms thanks to the confines of quarantine. But it shouldn’t take a pandemic for women to feel they can keep mum about a baby that is no one else’s business but theirs.

Read More

Why is it so hard to apologise?

Elton John knows it, Westlife know it… sorry is a hard word for some people to say. So it was a breath of fresh air to, for once, hear someone in public office admit a mistake and apologise for it.

It wasn’t someone in public office here (sorry if I raised your hopes) but Angela Merkel. The German Chancellor held her hands up and said she’d made a mistake over plans for an Easter lockdown and she was sorry about it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Can we please see more of this from people in the public eye? Mistakes happen but admissions of error are not a sign of weakness. It takes a strong man (or woman) to admit when they’re wrong and learn from their mistakes. Sorry might be the hardest word, but it can also be the most powerful.

Read More

Potty talk with the Happy Pear twins

So it transpires that the Happy Pear duo are also happy pooers, thanks to the use of Squatty Potties.

Happy Pear twins David and Stephen Flynn

Happy Pear twins David and Stephen Flynn

According to vegan twins David and Stephen Flynn, from Co Wicklow, we should all be in the squatting position for best elimination.

Internet reaction was swift to damn the cookbook authors’ news as c**p, but, as someone who has found themselves more blocked up than the Suez Canal of late, I’m tempted to invest.