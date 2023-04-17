Ekin-Who?: The reality TV to influencer pipeline is dead… what now?

As ‘Love Island’ alumni lose out on lucrative sponsorships and the show’s most recent season creates zero personalities, Eloise Hendy asks whether the age of the reality TV superstar is over, and what it means for the future of celebrity capitalism

There used to be a reality star formula. It was honed over two long decades of 21st-century TV – from the time when just shoving people into a CCTV-laden house in Stratford was enough to stir up scandal, followed by the era of “constructed reality” à la TOWIE, and then the grand cultural ascension of Love Island. Essentially, it went something like this: get on a show, get followers, get a six-figure brand deal with Pretty Little Thing, BoohooMan or the fast fashion company most in need of an ethical rinse, and – if popular – pivot that into a fashion line, a book deal and a BBC Three documentary series. Or, if you’re less popular, hitch a ride onto the talk show circuit, then the club-night circuit, then, eventually, the second-tier reality show circuit. And across all success-stratas, there’s the goal of perpetual paid content. Instagram ads for teeth whitening kits and fake tan. Protein shakes. Gifted items and discount codes. Every moment recorded, edited and monetised, so the “reality show” never really ends.