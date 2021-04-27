Eddie Irvine sells luxury Dalkey home where Matt Damon spent lockdown for €3.5m

They called him Fast Eddie when he was zipping around a Formula One racetrack in the 1990s.

But Eddie Irvine has taken a long, long time — 18 years to be precise — to find a suitable buyer for his stunning luxury home near Dublin.

The playboy mansion in upmarket Dalkey, where Hollywood movie star Matt Damon put his head down during his lockdown sojourn, showed up on the Property Price Register last week following a surprise sale.

Ischia, on Sorrento Road, was being rented out by Irvine for €1,200 a night, but it went for a tidy €3.5m in an off-market sale on April 15, according to the register.

The Co Down man has attempted to sell his 5,000sq ft Dalkey pad numerous times over the last two decades but he failed to tempt buyers with a taste for life in the fast lane.

Yet, there’s a lot to love about this posh property.

Featuring an outdoor pool linking to an indoor lagoon, a party-size jacuzzi with impressive views over Dublin Bay and its own cinema room, the new owner will also have world-famous Belfast blues musician Van Morrison as well as U2’s Bono and The Edge as their neighbours in the celeb enclave.

Inside the house, which is split-level owing to the rocky cliffs on which it is built, is a large dining area with seating for 12 and double-height ceilings.

It also boasts a large, modern kitchen in high-gloss white and five double bedrooms — four of them en-suite — and a bathroom.

A games room including bar and snooker table opens to the pool, which is surrounded by timber decking with seating and a barbecue area. Upstairs, the living area enjoys the best views.

Award-winning architects Smith & Kennedy designed the white wood and glass house with a copper-clad curved exterior, accessed via electric gates from a shared private driveway.

In 2003 the property, then known as Kilross Lodge, hit the market with an asking price of €6.5m.

The following year it nearly sold to publican Dave Cullen for €5m but the sale fell through.

It was then put up for short-term let for €17,500 a month — a bargain compared to the initial rental being sought when the property first became available and rent was set at €6,150 per week.

Irvine, who is 55 and from Conlig, was a successful property dealer even before he retired from F1 in 2002.

He is believed to have a portfolio of more than 50 properties around the world.

Last week it emerged that the ex-Ferrari driver turned luxury homebuilder sold a new waterfront mansion on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach, Florida, for $17.1m (€14.17m).

With views across Biscayne Bay towards downtown Miami, it boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a balcony, a dock, a pool, and a summer kitchen.

The sale continues the flurry of luxury home sales on the Venetian Islands, mostly driven by out-of-state buyers.

The 5,300sq foot home is Irvine’s second mansion sale in Miami Beach this month.

