Eamonn Holmes: I'd banish sectarianism in Northern Ireland the way St Patrick banished snakes

Throw divisions into the Irish Sea, says TV presenter

Eamonn Holmes (David Parry/PA) Expand

Mairead Holland

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes has told how he wishes he could banish sectarianism in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast man shares his thoughts on a wide range of subjects in a podcast ahead of St Patrick's Day.

The podcast is hosted by St Patrick Centre pilgrim guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly and also marks the Downpatrick organisation's 20th anniversary.

