Drew Barrymore says Ashley Graham got ‘the real’ Hugh Grant on the Oscars red carpet

Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant Expand

Amber Raiken

Drew Barrymore has explained why she thinks that Ashley Graham got “the real” Hugh Grant during her viral red carpet interview with him before the Oscars.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the TV host discussed Grant’s recent comments about her singing and how she needed a bit more “auto-tune” than him, when they worked together on 2007 musical, Music & Lyrics.

