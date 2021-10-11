Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.

In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.

However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night host and his wife “have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me”.

In response, Barrymore said: “Is this for real?” before adding: “Because people have gotten in trouble for claiming [about] not being invited to your parties.”

Johnson started laughing, with Barrymore saying: “That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing.” The actor was then cheered and applauded by the audience.

Many people cited Johnson’s original interview with DeGeneres as the beginning of the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the final season of which began last month.

The show’s cancellation followed a sustained controversy over allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes on the show.

DeGeneres was also at the centre of unverified allegations about her off-camera behaviour, from claims that she would demand that people not look her in the eye, to claims that her real-life personality clashed with her kinder on-camera persona.

After announcing her intention to end her show, DeGeneres denied claims of poor behaviour on her part.

She also suggested that the backlash against her in 2019 and 2020 was “orchestrated” and misogynist in nature.