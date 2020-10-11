Drag Race's Michelle Visage to judge Irish Junk Couture competition alongside Louis Walsh

Ru Paul’s Drag Race superstar Michelle Visage will be judging the 2020 Junk Kouture competition alongside Louis Walsh.

Speaking to Miriam O'Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One, Michelle said that she's "super excited" to judge alongside her friend Louis Walsh in the groundbreaking competition.

“Let's talk about Louis, the king of Ireland! He is so loving and so sweet,” said the Drag Race judge.

“What I love about Louis is probably what I love about all Irish people, what you see is what you get. There are no false pretences with Louis.

Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage pictured with student Kevinas Sadauskas from Beechill School in Monaghan

Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage pictured with student Kevinas Sadauskas from Beechill School in Monaghan

“I love that I can judge this competition with him because we have become a duo. I enjoy him, he makes me giggle. That's what life is about at the moment.”

The Irish competition has grown dramatically over the years and is open to all secondary school students.

It asks students to design and create an outfit made entirely out of recycled materials- such as tin cans and plastic bottles. Finalists are picked by the judges and get to show off their creations in a fashion show.

This year, due to Covid-19, the competition is being run virtually and has been opened to not only Ireland but six countries. The winner will be given the title 'World Designer of the Year 2021'.

“Obviously, things have been postponed but Junk Couture has found a way to have the final and it’s going to be digital and it's going to be worldwide for the first time which is super exciting,” said Michelle.

“These kids aged 12-18 now have a huge platform to show off their talents and I think it's so fantastic,” she added.

“We’re talking Ireland, the UK, America and the UAE. Everything that's used in their design has to be 100pc recycled and that's the way forward.

“It's a wonderful moral to put out there on top of the fashion aspect.”

Speaking about drag, Michelle said that Irish queen Panti Bliss is a “driving force worldwide” for the embracement of drag.

Although there has been a difficult past in Ireland for LGBTQIA+ people they are being loved and embraced, she said.

“A thing I have always loved about Ireland is the embracing [of drag],” she told Miriam.

“It’s not been an easy journey, it’s never been completely open and loving. There has been a past with LGBTQIA+ people in Ireland but you absolutely embrace it and Panti has been a lot of the driving force for that worldwide.

“You’ve got an incredible drag culture in Ireland and an acceptance of them and I love that about Ireland.”

Online Editors