Don't mess with the stans – Andrea Cleary on the dark side of fan culture

Each year, the Oxford English Dictionary announces its Word of the Year, a word or expression that captures the prevailing mood and preoccupations of social life over the preceding 12 months. 'Fake news' and 'hashtag' have featured before, and if it weren't for all the talk of 'social distancing', and 'self-isolation', this year's word may well have been 'cancel culture'.

Essentially, it's an updated version of 'PC gone mad', a catch-all phrase that's more harmful than the thing it's trying to criticise. On the opposite end of the spectrum - a spectrum that, admittedly, is more of a horseshoe shape, looping back around on itself, eventually leading to the same damaging conclusions - is 'stan culture'. If you know, you know; if you don't, then prepare to enter the world of fancams, Swifties, and develop newfound anxiety about 'doxxing'.

Fandoms have always played a major role in the commercial success of pop artists. They're subcultural groups, usually made up of teenagers, who find community and a sense of belonging through a shared interest. It seems harmless, healthy even, for fans to gather online around their favourite artist. A teenager's passion for music - the obsession, the pain of that unrequited, parasocial adoration - is a pure and wholesome thing, something that many of us lose as we get older and more cynical. Fandoms provide community and shared interest for many who lack that kind of connection in their offline lives.

A stan - so-called thanks to Eminem's 2000 hit of the same name - is the next step in this history of fandoms, referring to groups that harbour an unhealthy obsession with a pop star. The song chronicles a series of letters from a fan named Stan to the object of his obsession, Eminem. It ends with Stan killing himself and his pregnant girlfriend. The phrase lay low for a few years, then there was a reference to 'stans' in Nas's 2001 track Ether, and later a tweet by a Santigold fan is cited as the first use of the word as a verb: "I stan for Santigold". In recent years, however, Twitter has become a home for the ride-or-die stans who chronicle every movement and sighting of their idols on their feed; Ariana Grande's 'Arianators', Nikki Minaj's 'Barbs', and, of course, Taylor Swift's 'Swifties'.

Expand Close Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Stop-the-press event

When Taylor Swift releases an new album, it's a stop-the-presses event. On July 23 this year, Swift took to Twitter to announce folklore just 16 hours before it was due to be released. That night, it hit streaming platforms across the world, and most publications had their four- and five-star reviews filed and published by morning. This is par for the course in pop music criticism these days - critics often have mere hours to file their first-reaction review.

Across the critical divide, there was another group pulling an all-nighter for Swift's big release: Taylor Swift's legion of stans, the Swifties, who waited with bated breath for the critical reception which, as it happened, was overwhelmingly positive.

Indie-rock tastemaker Pitchfork took a little more time to file its review of folklore, which was published on July 27. Jillian Mapes, senior editor at the publication, awarded the album an eight out of 10 - a high score by Pitchfork standards. Mapes's review benefited from taking more time with the record. It was a nuanced, primarily positive piece, comparing Swift to pop contemporaries Florence Welch and Lana Del Rey, as well as indie darling Sufjan Stevens. "At its best, folklore asserts something that has been true from the start of Swift's career," she wrote. "Her biggest strength is her storytelling, her well-honed songwriting craft meeting the vivid whimsy of her imagination; the music these stories are set to is subject to change, so long as it can be rooted in these traditions."

However, the scoring was taken as a personal affront by many Swift stans, who flooded both Pitchfork's and Mapes's social media feeds with photos of Swift doctored to make her appear like some terrifying dark lord, and hexes written in runes which, when translated, read: "Anyone who comes after the Dark Queen, Taylor Swift, will die alone and burn forever." The satanic memes were the kind of over-the-top humour that is par for the course in fandom these days. But beyond the fun, there was a more sinister undertone to the stans' rage.

For the crime of a less-than-perfect-score, Mapes was sent death threats, along with demands to revise her rating, with stans going so far as to 'dox' the reviewer. Doxxing - whereby a person or group collates personal information and releases it online with a view to causing fear, harassment and harm - is a tactic used often by hackers and the far right and left, politically. It is unusual, and frankly terrifying, to hear of it deployed against a music journalist for a review of a pop release.

Jillian Mapes had her personal email, phone number, address and a photo of her home released on Twitter by a Taylor Swift stan, with the caption: "Just saw that folklore's rating dropped down from 94 to 89 and I'm about to doxx this bitch for real." "Contact info both old and current was leaked, down to a photo of my home," Mapes wrote on Twitter, where her account has since been set to private. "I've gotten too many emails saying some version of, 'you are an ugly fat bitch who is clearly jealous of Taylor, plz die'… It sucks to be scared of every person milling about outside or feel like you can't answer the phone."

This isn't the only instance in which stans have threatened music critics over pop reviews. Closer to home, there was a vicious response to a review of Dua Lipa's quarantine-album Future Nostalgia in The Irish Times earlier this year. However, it wasn't Dua Lipa fans who came for Irish pop critic Louise Bruton, but Lady Gaga's stans. who call themselves her 'Little Monsters'. Bruton opened her review by comparing the two pop stars: "Dua Lipa finds the sound that Lady Gaga has been chasing for years," she wrote. "Delivering bonafide pop bangers that are as sexy as they are abstract, Future Nostalgia is what would happen if St Vincent, Gloria Gaynor and Scissor Sisters broke the laws of science and teamed up to make a timeless pop record." The response to this, just one line in what was a considered, well-argued review of the record,was toxic. Bruton, like Pitchfork's Mapes, was forced to set her Twitter account to private and leave the platform temporarily. Later, when reviewing Gaga's album Chromatica for the same publication, Bruton wrote: "The last time I mentioned Lady Gaga in The Irish Times I experienced an onslaught of online abuse, including death threats, ableist slurs and suggestions to kill myself, from her fans, her Little Monsters."

Personal identifiers

The anonymity given to fans online, most of whom hide behind an avatar of their object of standom, with little-to-no personal identifiers, means that these threats are almost impossible to regulate. But music critics, whose personal Twitter accounts are, by necessity, open, enjoy no such anonymity. It is a risk for these writers to give anything less than a glowing review - even an eight out of 10 isn't enough to escape online threats.

On the flip side, there are examples of stan culture being used as a tool for social justice activism. Earlier this year, fans of Korea's K-pop pop music scene, and some of the most active stans on social media, interfered with a police tip line, which was set up to identify and prosecute Black Lives Matter protesters in the city of Dallas, Texas. The stans flooded the tip app with fancams - close-ups of the pop groups, filmed by the audience during a live gig - of popular K-pop artists. The spam eventually led to the app being overrun, and the Dallas police department tweeting that it was experiencing technical difficulties and would be offline until fixed.

K-pop stans continued to rally behind this cause when BTS, one of the few K-pop groups to break into America and the western music market, announced that they would be donating US$1m to the Black Lives Matter cause. In support, the BTS Army started a hashtag to match the donation, #MatchAMillion, which they easily surpassed.

Throughout the protests, alt-right hashtags like #WhiteLivesMatter and #MAGA were derailed by the K-pop fandom, who flooded the feed with fancams, edits and photos of their pop idols. Editor and writer Laura Hudson wrote on Twitter: "K-pop fans are taking over M*GA and pro-police hashtags and crashing law enforcement snitch apps and it's beautiful."

It's a moment of light in what has been a dark year for the stans, but we're not out of the woods yet. The folklore release has taught us that even a positive review can be met with threats and abuse, which begs the question: why bother critically engaging with pop music at all? It is up to artists, now, to condemn this behaviour, before pop critics are forced to close their doors on their work for good.