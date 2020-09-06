| 12°C Dublin

Don't mess with the stans – Andrea Cleary on the dark side of fan culture

From pop music to politics, armies of die-hard fans are amassing to throw their collective weight behind online crusades, writes Andrea Cleary - and there are some very serious real-world consequences

Each year, the Oxford English Dictionary announces its Word of the Year, a word or expression that captures the prevailing mood and preoccupations of social life over the preceding 12 months. 'Fake news' and 'hashtag' have featured before, and if it weren't for all the talk of 'social distancing', and 'self-isolation', this year's word may well have been 'cancel culture'.

Essentially, it's an updated version of 'PC gone mad', a catch-all phrase that's more harmful than the thing it's trying to criticise. On the opposite end of the spectrum - a spectrum that, admittedly, is more of a horseshoe shape, looping back around on itself, eventually leading to the same damaging conclusions - is 'stan culture'. If you know, you know; if you don't, then prepare to enter the world of fancams, Swifties, and develop newfound anxiety about 'doxxing'.

Fandoms have always played a major role in the commercial success of pop artists. They're subcultural groups, usually made up of teenagers, who find community and a sense of belonging through a shared interest. It seems harmless, healthy even, for fans to gather online around their favourite artist. A teenager's passion for music - the obsession, the pain of that unrequited, parasocial adoration - is a pure and wholesome thing, something that many of us lose as we get older and more cynical. Fandoms provide community and shared interest for many who lack that kind of connection in their offline lives.