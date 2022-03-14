Dominic West describes ‘daunting’ experience of joining Downton Abbey cast

Dominic West says it was "very daunting" joining the cast of Downton Abbey and that his first experiences on the set were surreal.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming film Downton Abbey: A New Era, alongside series stalwarts Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

West described his entrance into the Downton family during a new weekly re-watch podcast, Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast.

The podcast, hosted by Jacqueline Coley and Anita Rani, features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access to the cast production teams.

Speaking on the podcast, West said: "It's very daunting coming onto a show that's been going for so long that is such a big phenomenon and such a big success.

"I'd never been to Highclere (castle) before...you go up the drive and you come over the brow of the hill and there it is.

"It's like some Disney castle and you can't quite believe that it's real.

"It's such an extraordinary outline against, against the horizon and...so that was the first sort of intake of breath."

On meeting his castmates, he added: "I had a whole day or two, even with Maggie Smith. I was sitting next to her at that famous dining table.

"I'm chatting away to her...she's the funniest woman alive and also the sort of cattiest.

"It was funny sitting there talking to her, it was brilliant and... all the casts sat down and you could see they'd been doing this for however long."

West is no stranger to the aristocracy.

The English-born star of The Wire and The Affair is married to Irish aristocrat and landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald, whom he met when the pair were in their 20s and attending Trinity College Dublin.

FitzGerald is the daughter of the 29th and last Knight of Glin, the late Desmond FitzGerald, and his wife Olda.

When he is not at his home in Shepherd’s Bush in London or the couple’s house in the Cotswolds, West, his wife and their four children live in the FitzGeralds’ ancestral home, Glin Castle, overlooking the Shannon in Co Limerick, which has been in the family for eight centuries.

The 21-bedroom Georgian house and demesne and its sprawling grounds remain the family seat of the FitzGerald family, which the couple took over and turned into an exclusive private-hire enterprise.

It has hosted the likes of Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Ronnie Wood and the late Nobel laureate Séamus Heaney.

West said that eating scenes in the new Downton production were "difficult" to film due to the heat and need to shoot individual characters, but added that he had been "like a kid in a candy shop" throughout the process.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the highly anticipated cinematic return of the global period drama phenomenon which follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

The film, written by Julian Fellowes, takes the familiar faces to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's newly inherited villa as they try to escape a film crew at Downton.

It is due to hit cinemas at the end of next month.

Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast will be available on all major podcast networks from March 15.