Dolly Parton concerned that AI tech could keep her soul on Earth

Dolly Parton has spoke about how she's concerned that AI technology keep her soul on earth whilst taking questions at a press conference in London ahead of her latest album release. The 77-year-old country music star was in London on Thursday at a press conference in the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square for her new album, Rockstar. In her first rock and roll record, she has collaboration with famous faces such as Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.