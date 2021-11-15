| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Divorce, meeting her estranged father, and body positivity: What we learned from Adele’s Oprah interview

Adele Expand

Close

Adele

Adele

Adele

Meadhbh McGrath

Adele could drop a new album in the middle of the night, with zero publicity, and still be guaranteed the biggest release of the year. And yet, ahead of her fourth studio album, 30, the London-born singer opted to fondle pork pies for a Vogue taste test, debate EastEnders versus Coronation Street on Instagram Live, and submit to a no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele: One Night Only aired in the US on Sunday night, combining clips from a chat in Oprah’s rose garden with performances of new songs and old favourites at an intimate concert in Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.

Most Watched

Privacy