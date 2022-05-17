Des Bishop’s new bride Hannah Berner shares snaps from their US wedding

Des Bishop’s new wife Hannah Berner has shared a series of snaps from their special day.

The Irish-American comedian tied the knot with the fellow comic on Friday night at his home in the Hamptons.

Berner has posted a selection of snaps to her Instagram page with all the details from the day.

The bride shared a picture of her wearing a tightly fitted Ti Ador white gown, with a fishtail design, bejewelled bodice and a small train.

She also showed pictures of her posing alongside her bridal entourage, who all opted for different bridesmaids’ outfits for the day.

Expand Close Des Bishop and wife Hannah / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des Bishop and wife Hannah

In a separate post, Berner posted a video of her throwing the bouquet, with her friend and podcast co-host Paige Desorbo catching it.

Berner captioned the post: “We didn’t cheat I swear,” as the two whispered to each other before the bouquet was thrown.

Video of the Day

Lastly, Berner shared a sweet picture of the newlyweds on a beach, with Bishop sporting a navy suit with a black dickie bow.

The pair met during lockdown and got engaged after eight months of dating.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdo0diSrNHd/

On Valentine’s Day, Bishop sent her a video message of him singing.

"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny singing videos that would make me laugh," she told People.

The video ended with Bishop announcing that he had a surprise for her and she turned around to see him on one knee.

"And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises,” she said.

The two met in July 2020, after realising they were both isolating near each other in the Hamptons.

“I have met many amazing women in my life, but I think this concept of ‘the one’, that if you are open to it, you really fall,” Bishop told RTÉ Radio 1.

“It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is ‘the one’.”