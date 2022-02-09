Dervla Kirwan on turning 50: ‘I feel more energised, more optimistic than I did at 25’

Dervla Kirwan has said she is feeling more confident and energetic than she did 25 years ago after previously believing life was “over” once she turned 50.

The Dublin actress has found success both in Ireland and overseas and most recently is seen starring in RTÉ’s Smother as Val Ahern, who turned 50 in the show around the same time as the actress did.

Speaking about the milestone to Ireland’s Own, Dervla said: “I was beginning to think that as I reached my 50s, ‘oh so it’s kind of over now, is it, until I go completely grey-haired and pop up as the granny in a decade’s time’, but it has completely changed.

“I can’t feel any different.

“Look maybe I’m in denial, but I feel more energised, more enthusiastic and more confident, more optimistic than I did when I was 25 and I think that’s the great thing about getting older, you begin to trust yourself a lot more.”

The Stranger actress said now that she is 50, she believes she can handle anything that life throws at her.

“You trust that you have you know life knocks you about a bit and you know that you can bounce back and that reservoir of experiences is a ballast,” she said.

"You get to 50 and you go ‘ok I think I can pretty much cope with anything that’s thrown at me’.

“But no, I feel pretty good. I had a very, very low-key birthday, obviously because of Covid.

"It was the complete family and some colleagues I was working with at the time, and that was it.”

Like everyone, the actress said Covid-19 affected her in different ways, with one of them being that she was whisked away to rural Ireland for 12 weeks to film during strict restrictions.

She said it was a shock going from “extreme family” at her home in Hampshire, England, to living in "the middle of nowhere” in Co Clare as she filmed scenes for the first series of Smother.

The Dubliner said she loved experiencing life in Clare, but it was strange being away from her husband, English actor Rupert Penry-Jones, and their two children, Florence (17) and Peter (15).

“I had never been to that part of Ireland,” Dervla said.

“When we arrived, we were shooting in February and it was like shooting in a tumble drier – the storms were coming in night after night, proper climate change, battering the coast and where we were filming.

“There was one day when we were standing outside and a very robust cameraperson was trying to hold the lights and they were just blown down Lahinch main street.

"I remember thinking ‘how am I going to do this for 12 weeks?’ But I loved it. I hope that this show will encourage people to visit the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Dervla added that it was not only a shock being away from her family, but living in a small apartment when no restaurants or bars were open was tough.

However, when she returned to film the second series last year she said it was much better as the country was more open.

“I had gone from extreme family to nothing, to literally being in a little apartment on my own, in the middle of nowhere, in west Clare, Lahinch, which is great, but it was a bit of a shock,” she said.

“Then of course there was no nightlife, no restaurants, no bars, no hanging out, no camaraderie, as you couldn’t. Everyone was in a bubble. Everyone was very, very caring and nurturing about that – we were very observant about the rules, it was very grown up. Everyone was in it together.”