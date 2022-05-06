| 11.9°C Dublin

Depp v Heard: How courtroom live-streaming turned an ugly battle between exes into a circus

As Law&Crime Network streams every single detail of the high-profile case, Tom Murray reports on how the lines between justice and entertainment have blurred

Images of what Amber Heard says are injuries inflicted by her ex-husband Johnny Depp were shown to the court. Picture: Reuters Expand
Evidence appears on a monitor during actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 5, 2022. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS Expand
Trial: Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation. Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Expand

Tom Murray

Millions of people are tuning in each day to watch as Johnny Depp sues his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m in a defamation trial in Virginia, USA. Millions more will see the short, fan-made clips and compilations with titles such as “Johnny Depp destroys Amber Heard’s lawyer” and “Amber Heard’s Team Get Wrecked in the Most Hilarious Way by This Witness”.

Maybe you’ve seen the clip of Depp’s lawyer stealing the actor’s sweets. Or the one where Depp smirks as Heard’s lawyer asks him for the fifth time to confirm that, yes, that is his signature at the bottom of a document. Or maybe the one where Depp is grilled about the time he poured himself a “megapint” of wine. The trial, in short, has been impossible to escape.

