Denied the right to get married, have a baby, or even see friends, she says, Britney Spears’ life is reminiscent of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

OF ALL the harrowing details to emerge during the hearing into the conservatorship arrangement for pop princess Britney Spears (39), learning that she wasn’t even in control of her own body was a stand-out moment.

Her father Jamie could assert it was only reasonable to control her €50m fortune to protect her future assets after her 2008 mental breakdown. But making significant decisions about a 39-year-old woman’s contraceptive choices seems deeply unsavoury.

In scenes that were reminiscent of dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Britney said that she wanted to get her IUD (intrauterine device) removed so she could try to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

Read More

She told the court her team “won’t let me” go to the doctor to have the birth-control device removed “because they don’t want me to have any more children”.

In her first time publicly speaking out on her conservatorship, Britney’s 23-minute testimony yesterday provided a crucial piece in the puzzle surrounding the highly controversial arrangement.

It has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years thanks to the #FreeBritney moment, with fans believe she was secretly sending out messages on social media that signalled her deep unhappiness.

The 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears, made by a team from the New York Times, further fuelled the campaign as it delved into the extraordinarily rigid rules that she has to abide by.

And she didn’t hold back when it came to pointing the finger of blame at her father: “He loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 per cent.” She claimed that he enjoyed controlling someone as powerful as her.

There were also allegations that she was forced by her therapist to take mood-altering drug lithium after a stand-off with her management team over not wanting to go on stage for her Las Vegas residency in late 2018.

“Lithium is very, very strong, it’s a completely different medication to what I was used to,” she said. "You can go mentally impaired if you take too much or stay on it longer than five months.

"I felt drunk, I really couldn’t even [look after myself].”

Even the simpler pleasures of life were being denied to her, she said.

The singer said she just wants to be able to get her nails done, visit friends who live “eight minutes away” and be driven in her boyfriend’s car.

The really poignant part came when she said she “deserves to have a life.”

She also pointed out that she shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if she can work and described it as being “abusive”.

She said she’s depressed, cries every day and wants to end the conservatorship while not being evaluated.

To the outside observer, it seems that Britney has had enough of being the family’s cash cow. While nobody knows what went on behind the scenes in 2008, it seems anomalous that her father and management team deem her fit enough to continue on a gruelling touring schedule – but not well enough to control her own life.

Mental health activists have also offered her their support, pointing out that just because a person has one dark episode, it does not mean that they cannot go on to live a full and healthy life.

To anyone who grew up idolising Britney, who stormed to worldwide attention when she was just 16 thanks to her monster hit Baby One More Time, this is all makes for very grim reading.

She built a career on being a strong, sassy role model whose talent saw her propelled from small-town Louisiana to selling out arenas worldwide.

Hers is not quite a fall from grace but a true cautionary tale of the pitfalls of finding fame at such an early age.

But now she should be applauded for having the courage to stand up and take a stance as she tries to regain the control that has been denied her for the past 13 years.