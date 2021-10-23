‘Days like these are hard to put into words’ – Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond welcome baby boy to the world

Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond welcome their baby boy to the world (Photo: Instagram/Pippa O'Connor)

Pippa O'Connor and her husband Brian Ormond have welcomed their latest addition to the family – a baby boy.

Businesswoman and social media personality Pippa posted the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, writing: "Welcome to the world Billy Ormond.

"Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely yesterday weighing 9lbs 15oz. Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed that he's here.. I’ve been staring at him for 24 hours now. Days like these are hard to put into words.. but beyond grateful comes close."

Her husband, Brian Ormond, added: "Baby Billy Ormond arrived safely into our lives yesterday afternoon at 2.03pm. The most perfect little man-9lbs15oz.

"Absolutely amazed by you @pipsy_pie Always so calm and so strong. Unbelievably proud to have you as my wife and mum to our 3 beautiful boys. I now have the perfect 4ball."

The couple are also parents to eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis. And Brian is also proud dad to his daughter from a previous relationship, Chloe.