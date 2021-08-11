David Schwimmer denies he’s dating Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston 

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston at the the Friends reunion special. Photo by: David Schwimmer /Instagram

David Schwimmer has denied that he’s dating his fellow Friends co-star Jennifer Anniston after reports flooded the internet yesterday.

According to Closer magazine, a source told the publication that after reuniting on the Friends special with James Corden a flame was reignited.

The pair admitted on the show that they both had crushes on one another but never did anything about it as one of them was always in a relationship.

The source told the magazine that after the reunion the actors went for dinner together, hung out at Jennifer’s house and started chatting on social media again.

However, David’s rep has denied this and also said they haven’t been spending time together.

Although an official statement hasn’t been released, the actor’s management told the HuffPost UK that the rumours are not true.

Many fans were shocked to hear both actors admit that they had a crush on each other during the Friends reunion episode.

However, many others said they weren’t surprised as the chemistry they had while portraying Ross and Rachel was undeniable.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David said. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

When asked about their relationship an interview with Howard Stern, Jennifer said: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.

"But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.

“I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened, but no.”