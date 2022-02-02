David Beckham reveals wife Victoria has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years

Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years.

During an appearance on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast with Ruth Rogers, husband David Beckham revealed that his wife will only ever eat grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that,” Beckham said.

The sports star (46) admitted that he gets emotional about food and wine, and wants everyone around him to indulge in the same delicacies.

The one evening that Victoria Beckham did stray away from her usual diet was one of his favourite evenings.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing,” he said. “It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

The former Spice Girls member (47) previously discussed her strict diet on an episode of the River Café’s Table 4 podcast.

When asked about her favourite comfort food, Beckham said: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. Ok, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it.”

Throughout the interview, Beckham also explained that she is a “very fussy eater”, and prefers her food to be cooked plainly without oils, butter or sauces.

David Beckham admitted that he enjoys having the house to himself, without the fashion designer or their four children, because then he can cook what he wants.

One evening, David was home alone after isolating for five days, while Victoria and the family were at a party. “I literally had two most amazing cuts of meat, one was a T-bone and I had some English Wagyu,” he said. “I poured one glass of the most amazing red wine that I treated myself to because I was on my own, looking forward to watching the football in the afternoon on my own.”