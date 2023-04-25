Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’

Daniel Radcliffe‘s long-term partner Erin Darke has given birth to their first child, reports claim.

Last month, a representative for the Harry Potter star confirmed that the pair were expecting their first baby together.

On Monday, Radcliffe and Darke were seen pushing a pram around New York City, seemingly confirming the birth of the newborn.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the pair dressed casually and wore masks as they travelled with the blue buggy, which has a muslin cloth draped over the top.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for more than a decade.

The Independent has contacted Radcliffe’s representatives for comment.

The couple, who are famously private, first started dating after playing opposite one another as love interests in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

Last year, the actor spoke about his personal life in an interview where he said he was “really happy” with Darke.

“I’ve got a really nice life,” the former child actor said. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

While he and Darke have worked together on several movies and TV shows, Radcliffe said that they don’t want to do it “all the time”.

Radcliffe added, however, that he thought it would be “cool” if they get the opportunity to “write something” together in the future.