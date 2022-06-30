Daisy Edgar Jones parties with Normal People co-star Paul Mescal at Glastonbury

Daisy Edgar Jones has posted pics of her having the time of her life at Glastonbury recently as she partied with pals including her fellow Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The actress lapped up the sun and was dressed in a bohemian as she posed with friends.

In one pic she and Mescal appeared to be having a good laugh with another friend as they hung out in between gigs.

Bray TV presenter Laura Whitmore and One Direction star Niall Horan were also among the stars showing off their festival style at Glastonbury last weekend.

The stars were spotted among the crowds at the top festival as music legend Paul McCartney prepared to take to the stage as Saturday night’s headline act.

Love Island presenter Whitmore rocked the festival style in a white one-piece playsuit with a floral detail as she took in the live music.

Niall Horan hung out with friends on the Glastonbury grass between acts and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Normal People’s Daisy was earlier seen dressed for all weathers in a brightly coloured skirt, sweater and rain jacket combo to keep dry in the showery conditions.

