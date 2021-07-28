Contents of former Apprentice stars Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin’s Kildare mansion fetch €370,000 at auction 

The lithograph Woman and Goose by Pauline Bewick went for €300 in the Osberstown sale

A framed, signed picture of the Rat Pack went for €540 in the Osberstown sale

Garden statues were among the items in the Osberstown sale

Lot 114, The Kingsale Hounds, a massive pair of recumbent Great Danes, went for €5,800 in the Osberstown sale

Osberstown House has been on the market since 2019

The contents of the former home of Apprentice TV stars and celebrity couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin made over €100,000 more than the expected price.

Up to 650 items from the contents of Osberstown House in Naas, Co Kildare, were auctioned on Tuesday, following instruction by the current owners, and included art, antiques, memorabilia and home decor.

The seven-bedroom country house on the outskirts of Naas, Co Kildare, dates back to the 18th century.

George Mealy, director of Fonsie Mealy auctioneers, based in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, said: “The sale realised just over €370,000 on the hammer. There was huge interest from here and abroad in a lot of the items.” The items had been expected to fetch €250,000 in total.

The couple became household names thanks to then TV3 hit series.

The luxury 43-room property, which has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on 17 acres, has been on the market for the past two years. It was bought in the 1990s by the couple, who carefully restored the house.

Mr Mealy added: “The top priced item was lot 114, The Kingsale Hounds, a massive pair of recumbent Great Danes, which are a limited edition and they realised €5,800.

Lot 240, the Eamon O’Doherty-designed Anna Livia - a bronze statue inspired by James Joyce – made € 4,400. A large pair of terracotta coloured composition stone garden urns reached €4,200.”

The former home of Bill (79) and Jackie (74) is still listed by Goffs as ‘price on application’, but the original cost was understood to be €2m.

Osberstown House is a three-storey over basement period house built around 1795. The property comes complete with its own ballroom, gym, and wine cellar.

It features a billiard room, walled garden and a tree-lined avenue leading up to the property.

In 1986, Mr Cullen took over the franchise for Renault car distribution in Ireland.

This company became known as the Glencullen Group and the Renault distribution arm became known as Glencullen Distributors.

Turnover of the business grew to €350million at its peak, but fell dramatically into millions in losses.

The Renault Ireland operation was taken into direct control by Renault SAS in 2006.