Conor McGregor reveals fiancée Dee Devlin is pregnant with fourth child

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child, the UFC star has revealed.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion told the TV show Live With Kelly and Mark that they are adding another child to the McGregor clan.

McGregor and Devlin already have three children, Conor Jr, Croia Mairhead and Rian -- aged six, four and two, respectively.

“Things are going well,” McGregor declared.

“We've also got another on the way,” he continued, to cheers from the live studio audience.

Conor says the family still has a few more weeks before finding out about the baby's gender.

McGregor is currently in the US with his family where he has been filming episodes of the Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor delighted the hosts with his news

While the family has largely been based in and around Florida since mid-February, the Dubliner travels to Las Vegas where he has been working as a coach on the new series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter.

Dee recently hailed Conor as the “best daddy on planet” as they jetted off to Disney World with their children.

Dee, who worked as a model and waitress in her younger years, “has been there since the start”, McGregor once declared.

A chance encounter at a nightclub in Dublin in 2008 changed her life after she met McGregor and the pair hit it off almost immediately.

Conor McGregor booed as he knock out mascot

At the time McGregor had just quit his plumbing apprenticeship and was about to embark on his MMA fighting adventure.

As McGregor began making a huge name for himself as a professional fighter, Dee was credited as a major reason for his success.

"She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today,” he once said.

"My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her."

Conor and Dee have been together since the start

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Dubliner has said he “hugged it out” with the Miami Heat mascot, whom he rocked with a left hook during Game 4 of the NBA Finals last Friday night.

McGregor delivered a stinging hook before adding one more punch for good measure as Burnie lay on his back.

The mascot was then pulled away but not before McGregor sprayed some of his TIDL Sport product on him. The unidentified man inside the costume ended up in hospital but has since been released.

“The mascot’s good, my man,” he told Adam Glyn. “The mascot is good. It was a skit, and it went the way it went, but all is well.

“I spent a lot of time with him afterwards. We hugged it out and everything was great. It was a skit. It was part of the show.”