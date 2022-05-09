Conor McGregor leaves fans in stitches after accidental tweet looking for nearest McDonald’s

Conor McGregor left fans in stitches when he accidentally tweeted that he was looking for a McDonald’s meal.

The MMA star later said that he’d thought he was using the search engine Google, and not the social media platform.

Fans were left bewildered when he tweeted: “McDonald’s near me in st. Tropez, still open. I’m” before realising his error when his account was flooded with replies.

“Sorry meant that for Google hahahhaa” the star added to the amusement of his fans before adding: “I’m starving hahahahahah”.

Earlier, McGregor agreed to the challenge of Michael Chandler to a fight following his Saturday night UFC win against Tony Ferguson.

In his post-fight interview, the American said: “I have one dude on my mind - Conor McGregor.

He added: “I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want to up the stakes Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.”

McGregor appeared to agree to the challenge on Twitter, writing: “I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight.”

The Dubliner has returned to training following a broken leg injury last summer, fuelling anticipation he will stage a comeback this year.