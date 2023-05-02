Conor McGregor and former Love Island star Luca Bish party on private jet trip

The Notorious posted a number of pictures on social media showing himself with Bish and professional boxers Tiernan Bradley and Tommy Welch

Conor McGregor treated Love Island star Luca Bish and a couple of fighting pals to a private jet trip to Denver, Colorado for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship over the weekend

The Notorious posted a number of pictures on social media showing himself with Bish and professional boxers Tiernan Bradley and Tommy Welch as they partied with a few bottles of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey on board the flight.

The Dubliner captioned the pic: “Bare knuckle with a couple of goers and a jet full of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey,” that he shared with his 46.2 million Instagram followers.

Bish is pictured on McGregor’s private jet holding a bottle of the UFC superstar’s whiskey during the trip to watch the bare-knuckle boxing event.

The lads, including Bish, on the plane

The fishmonger from Essex found fame on ITV’s hit reality show last year when he finished second after partnering up with Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma.

The young couple went their separate ways a few months after leaving the Love Island villa.

After their trip the trio returned from BKFC 41 where McGregor had squared off with Mike Perry after his victory over Luke Rockhold.

Between fights, the 34-year-old was videoed downing whiskey as fans inside the packed-out 1STBANK Center cheered him on.

He was also seen offering Eddie Alvarez a bit of advice during his bare-knuckle boxing debut, where he won a hard-fought split decision over Chad Mendes in the co-main event.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour on Monday, Alvarez recounted what happened.

“Well, Conor yelled it. He was yelling for uppercut. As soon as he yelled uppercut, I was like, ‘I see it,’ and then I landed it and I was like, ‘Good call.’ It was a good moment. He recognised it, I recognised it, and I think that was that.”

McGregor had knocked out Mendes at UFC 189 to claim the interim UFC featherweight title and stopped Alvarez at UFC 205 to claim the lightweight title.

And while it was a clip of McGregor yelling help to him that went viral, Alvarez says “Notorious” was also cheering on his opponent.

“Someone said he was yelling s*** for Chad too,” Alvarez said. “I don’t think he had a horse in the race, I think he just wanted to see a good fight and he was just recognising some things that were going wrong and he was trying to coach guys.

“For him, he’s a winner already. He beat both of us. He shows up with his f****** whisky, rich and doing nice s***, and good, I wish the best for everyone in this sport. It’s a very difficult life, it’s very difficult to make money, and when he’s done what he’s done for himself and for the sport and for his family, I’m all for it.

"I have no animosity to any of my opponents. We’re all in this crazy, uncertain life journey. It’s difficult, and if you can do what he did, I’m all for you.”

Alvarez believes the same skills that served him well in MMA would make McGregor successful in bare-knuckle boxing.

“I think Conor’s boxing is phenomenal,” Alvarez said. “He’s really rangy, like awkwardly rangy. He’s shorter. He’s not tall, but his knuckles drag.

"He has really long reach for his size. I think he’d do well. I think he’d do really well. And his team behind him, Owen Roddy and his boxing crew, they’re intelligent, they’re smart. They pick up stuff that — I think they’d do really well.

“I’ve seen championship boxers get out-dogged and beat up in the clinch, and get knocked out or knocked down, so it’s not always the cleaner, better boxer that prevails, but I think he’d do just fine.”

The former dual-weight UFC champion is booked to face Michael Chandler in his first fight in two years and is hoping a win will earn him a chance to become the first three-weight champion in company history in a fight with 170lb king Leon Edwards.