Comedy star Kevin Hart enjoys a Guinness with family in Belfast

US comedy star Kevin Hart has been enjoying time off with his family in Belfast. Picture: (Kevin Hart Instagram)

Taking a break from his surprise gigs at the Limelight, US Comedy superstar Kevin Hart has been spotted enjoying the sights in Belfast with his family.

Posting pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday, his family were seen enjoying lunch with a round of Guinness at the Kitchen Bar in Belfast city centre.

He clarified that the children were having non-alcoholic Guinness, with nearly 400,000 people liking the post.

Earlier, the family posed for a happy picture on the steps of Belfast Castle in north Belfast.

We had the pleasure of welcoming Kevin Hart and his family today. Can't wait to see his new film 😍 #Belfast #KevinHart #TheKitchenBar #Funnyman #Netflix Posted by "THE KITCHEN BAR" - Belfast on Saturday, April 2, 2022

As well as popping up for exclusive comedy gigs which have sold out in seconds, Hart is in town to film the Netflix heist drama Lift.

Last week, celebrity spotters had a chance to say hello as the Philadelphia comic chatted to several people as he was preparing to film in the Crown Bar in Belfast City Centre.