Comedian Jason Byrne has revealed he's had five stents inserted in his heart after a recent health scare.

The Dubliner was recently forced to pull the plug on British tour dates dates and a Vicar Street gig due to a newly-diagnosed heart condition.

In a video posted to his Twitter page, the 49-year-old explained that after going for a run recently, he felt pains in his chest.

Read More

"I went to A&E... got loads of tests and eventually they found three blockages so around early October, we're going to have to get a couple of stents thrown in," he said.

"I had... heart professors all around me telling me exactly what was wrong with me, so my heart hasn't enlarged, there's no blood clots, it's actually hereditary."

Earlier today, he shared an update on Instagram to inform friends and fans that his surgery had gone well and he was now recovering in St Vincent's Hospital.

The funnyman posted a photo of himself tucked up in a hospital bed, wearing headphones.

Video of the Day

Jason quipped: "All done. Ended up with five stents n (sic) a pair of horns", referring to his hair in the photo.

He added that his condition was due to cholesterol build up over years and genetics and thanked the staff at the hospital.

Well-wishers shared messages of support on his post, with Glenda Gilson writing "Get well J".

Miriam O'Callaghan also shared her warm wishes, writing: "Brilliant news that everything went so well Jason - thrilled for you."

Denise Van Outen, who co-judged Ireland's Got Talent with Jason wrote: "Sending love."

And fellow comedian Emma Doran added: "Great news xx".