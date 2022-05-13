Comedian Des Bishop ties the knot with reality TV star Hannah Berner today

Comedian Des Bishop (45) is set to marry his reality TV star finance Hannah Berner (30) today.

The New York born, Irish-American comic, who has strong ties to Co Cork, met Berner during one of the Covid-19 enforced lockdowns almost two years ago.

After a whirlwind romance, in March last year the couple announced that there were engaged.

The well-known comedian went down on bended knee and popped the question to his partner of eight months on Valentine’s Day.

Bishop confirmed the news at the time on his Instagram, sharing a picture of the Summer House star alongside the message: “When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz.”

Meanwhile, Berner said she was “very excited” about the engagement, adding: “He's my best friend. Why wait?"

For his romantic proposal, Bishop surprised her by sending her a video message, which was something he used to do at the very start of their relationship.

The pair began dating back in July 2020 after he contacted her on Instagram after discovering they were both in the Hamptons at the same time.

He said that when they first met in person, they had an immediate connection and he was convinced the relationship was something special.

For her engagement ring, Bishop gave her a round, brilliant stone sitting on an 18-carat yellow gold band which she said was “just perfect”.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan, Bishop said that 2020 was actually “quite idyllic” for him on a personal level.

“It’s been a more powerful falling for somebody than I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.

“I would be confident in saying that I will certainly make an effort because it feels like it’s the one.”

Hannah Berner hosts her mental health podcast, Berning In Hell and is best known for her appearance in the reality TV show Bravo’s Summer House, which follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, New York.