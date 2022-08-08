Coleen Rooney enjoys girls’ night out at Westlife after ‘Wagatha Christie’ win

Coleen Rooney looked like she was in a “world of her own” over the weekend as she relaxed after her recent court victory with a girls night out at Westlife.

She and a group of pals were among the VIP attendees at the band’s Wembley Stadium gig as the Irish chart-toppers made their debut at the sprawling UK venue with a sell-out show.

Looking like she hadn’t a care in the world in the wake of the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ verdict, which saw fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy lose her libel case, Ms Rooney (36) was seen enjoying all the entertainment from the Royal Box. Little wonder that she seemed well acquainted with all of Westlife’s hits, given that they were also her wedding band 14 years ago.

“She was in great form and was clearly relishing the chance of a good night out after all the drama of recent weeks,” said one onlooker.

Dressed in a summery playsuit and sandals, she even stayed for the invite-only afterparty at Wembley stadium, where she posed for pics with Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan.

Other attendees included TV presenter Rylan Clarke, Laura Whitmore and band manager Louis Walsh.

Westlife played at the Rooney wedding in 2008 and coincidentally, Shane Filan also performed at Rebekah’s wedding to Jamie Vardy back in 2016.

Last year saw Filan reveal in an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show that it was actually Coleen who booked them for their wedding as a surprise for Wayne, at a rumoured cost of €450,000.

“We thought it was the other way around - we thought Coleen might be the fan,” he said.

“He came up and sang with us. He kind of rapped it. It was only a small wedding, I think there were 70 people at it. It was the smallest gig we ever did but it was fun.”

No expense was spared for the couple’s 2008 nuptials in Italy‘s Portofino. The main ceremony took place at the 16th century Villa Durazzo while the reception was held in La Cervara, a 700-year-old former abbey.

It’s been a tense few months for Coleen after she found herself at the centre of one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in years.

She had in a social media post accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking private stories about her - stemming from her Instagram account - to The Sun. Ms Vardy then sued her for libel but in a ruling last month, High Court judge Mrs Justice Karen Steyn found that the accusation was "substantially true".

Judge Steyn also described Ms Rooney as “an honest and reliable witness.”

"She sought to answer the questions she was asked without any evasion, and without conveying any sense that she was giving pre-prepared answers,” she added.